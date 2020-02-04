More Health:

February 04, 2020

Some women who have C-sections are at higher risk for postpartum depression, researchers say

Anesthesia types may have differing effects on mental health

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Postpartum Depression
Postpartum depression after cesarean delivery Jonathan Borba/Pexels

Receiving general anesthesia during a cesarean delivery increases a new mom's risk of postpartum depression by 54 percent compared to regional anesthesia, a Columbia University study finds.

The type of anesthesia a woman receives during a cesarean delivery can play a big role in reducing her risk for postpartum depression, new research suggests. 

Regional anesthesia may be better for a new mom's mental health, according to a study published in the journal Anesthesia and Analgesia.

Researchers from Columbia University found that general anesthesia increased the risk of postpartum depression by 54% compared to regional anesthesia. It also increased the likelihood of having suicidal thoughts by 91%. 

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can develop in women after giving birth. About 80% of women experience "the baby blues" within the first few weeks after giving birth, according to Anxiety and Depression Association of America. About 13% will experience the more severe symptoms of postpartum depression, including extreme sadness, anxiety, exhaustion, feelings of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts.

Previous research found links between the use of general anesthesia during surgery and an increased risk of postoperative depressive disorders. But this is the first study to focus on postpartum depression after a cesarean delivery.

"General anesthesia for cesarean delivery may increase the risk of postpartum depression because it delays the initiation of mother to infant skin-to-skin interaction and breastfeeding, and often results in more acute and persistent postpartum pain," Dr. Jean Guglielminotti, an anesthesiology professor at Columbia, said in a statement.

While general anesthesia can be a quicker option in the case of an emergency delivery, there has been no evidence that it improves outcomes for the baby, researchers said.

"Our findings underscore the need to avoid using general anesthesia for cesarean delivery whenever possible, and to provide mental health screening, counseling and other follow-up services to obstetric patients exposed to general anesthesia," Dr. Guohua Li, Finster Professor of Epidemiology and Anesthesiology said.

Researchers reviewed hospital discharge records of 428,204 cesarean delivery cases performed at New York State hospitals between 2006 and 2013. Of these, 34,356 women – 8% – were given general anesthesia.

Researchers found that 1,158 of the study participants experienced postpartum depression. More than half of them were diagnosed after being readmitted to the hospital within 164 days of discharge.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Postpartum Depression Philadelphia Labor and Delivery New York Research Columbia University C-section Studies Depression Mental Health Births Surgery

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Here's why the Sixers should stand pat at the NBA trade deadline
Elton-Brand_020420_usat

Government

How to watch the 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday night for free
donald trump

Children's Health

Appendicitis can create an emergency in a hurry
Appendicitis warning signs

Sixers

What is the Sixers' No. 1 need at the trade deadline?
Rose-Bertans_020420_usat

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' 'posy' bouquet is back for Valentine's Day
Federal Donuts Valentine's Day

Eagles

Your team's first round picks since 2010, if Mel Kiper's initial mock drafts were perfect
042619AndreDillard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved