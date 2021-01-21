More Sports:

January 21, 2021

Potential Eagles defensive coordinator candidate: Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012121JonathanGannon Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jonathan Gannon

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have found their new head coach in former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, the next steps will be to surround him with his new set of coordinators.

The more important initial hire will be the defensive coordinator, since Sirianni comes from an offensive-minded background, and one name that makes a lot of sense is Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, as noted by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated: 

Sirianni isn't mentioned in Breer's tweet, but certainly, he has some kind of relationship with Gannon, having worked together on the Colts' staff the last three years. The Eagles would be in a position to offer Gannon a better DC job than the Chargers would, as he would theoretically have control over the defense, while in LA, under Brandon Staley, he would be second fiddle to a defensive-minded head coach. 

  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Here's Gannon's coaching history, via the Colts' website:

• Louisville (2006): Graduate Assistant
• Atlanta Falcons (2007): Defensive Assistant/Quality Control
• St. Louis Rams (2009-2011): Scout
• Tennessee Titans (2012-2013): Defensive Assistant/Quality Control
• Minnesota Vikings (2014-2017): Assistant Defensive Backs/Quality Control
• Indianapolis Colts (2018-2020): Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks

During those three seasons in Indy, the Colts have had a nice pass defense that has created turnovers:

 Colts pass DPoints Pass yards INT (rank) Defensive DVOA 
2018 10 16 11 
2019 18 23 19 
2020 10 20 


And from a coaching standpoint, Gannon has helped develop a number of younger players, like Rock Ya-Sin (24), Kenny Moore (25), Julian Blackmon (22), and Khari Willis (24).

Maybe we should get another tracker going.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

MORE: Report: Eagles hiring Nick Sirianni as head coach | Following Rivers' retirement, would the Colts be interested in trading for Wentz?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Jonathan Gannon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Following Rivers' retirement, would the Colts be interested in trading for Wentz?
Wentz-Reich_012021_usat

Ceremonies

'Democracy has prevailed': The transcript of Joe Biden's inaugural speech
joe biden inaugural address

Performances

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi highlight 'Celebrating America' concert for Biden's inauguration
Celebrating America inauguration

Eagles

Eytan Shander: No matter who they hire, the next Eagles coach is being set up to fail
Lurie-Roseman_012021_usat

Opioids

Philly health officials warn 'fentanyl is in everything' as meth, PCP overdoses rise
Fentanyl Philly Overdoses

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day weekend at Betsy Ross House includes romance, cocktails
Betsy Ross House Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved