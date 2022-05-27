More News:

May 27, 2022

Pottstown house explosion leaves 4 dead, 2 hospitalized and 2 missing

A cause has not yet been identified. Borough officials will provide an update on the investigation at noon Friday

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Explosions
Pottstown House Explosion Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A suburban home in Pottstown exploded shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving four people dead, two hospitalized and two missing. Investigators have not yet determined a cause.

Emergency crews were still sifting through the rubble on Friday morning after a suburban home in Pottstown exploded, leaving four people dead, two hospitalized and two unaccounted.

The explosion happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the corner of Hale Street and Butler Avenue. It could be felt miles away, FOX29 reports.

MORE NEWS: Four Starbucks stores in Philly vote to unionize as part of nationwide movement

Borough Manager Justin Keller did not identify a cause for the blast or take any questions at a press conference late Thursday night. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. 

Another press conference will be held at noon Friday.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Keller said.

The house was razed by the explosion. The blast left a 20-foot deep hole on the property and damaged other homes nearby, the Morning Call reports.

A neighbor told the newspaper that the family who lived in the house had four or five kids. They had moved in about a year ago.

Firefighters were still spraying water on the site early Friday morning, 6ABC reports.

Those in need of shelter or assistance can go to Pottstown High School at 750 N. Washington St., where the Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania has set up a help center.

The Pottstown School District canceled all classes Friday.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Explosions Pottstown Fires Montgomery County Suburbs Emergency

Videos

Featured

Limited - Seltzerland In-article Image1

‘Seltzerland’ will turn the Navy Yard into a hard seltzer paradise
Limited - Happy Valley

Take a craft beverage tour in Happy Valley, PA

Just In

Must Read

Business

Four Starbucks stores in Philly vote to unionize as part of nationwide movement
Starbucks Unionization

Sponsored

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Adult Health

Why it's important to disclose marijuana use prior to surgery
Marijuana use sedation

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Post draft edition
052722NickSirianni

Opinion

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson rejects fan requests for school shooting episode
Abbott Elementary Uvalde

Food & Drink

Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ organizations for Pride Month
FCM Cocktails for a Cause

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved