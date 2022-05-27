Pottstown house explosion leaves 4 dead, 2 hospitalized and 2 missing

Emergency crews were still sifting through the rubble on Friday morning after a suburban home in Pottstown exploded, leaving four people dead, two hospitalized and two unaccounted.

The explosion happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the corner of Hale Street and Butler Avenue. It could be felt miles away, FOX29 reports.

Borough Manager Justin Keller did not identify a cause for the blast or take any questions at a press conference late Thursday night. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Another press conference will be held at noon Friday.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Keller said.

The house was razed by the explosion. The blast left a 20-foot deep hole on the property and damaged other homes nearby, the Morning Call reports

A neighbor told the newspaper that the family who lived in the house had four or five kids. They had moved in about a year ago.

Firefighters were still spraying water on the site early Friday morning, 6ABC reports.

Those in need of shelter or assistance can go to Pottstown High School at 750 N. Washington St., where the Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania has set up a help center.

The Pottstown School District canceled all classes Friday.