TV ads for prescription drug must now include prices

Television advertisements for most prescription drugs soon will be required to disclose what they cost consumers as part of an effort to make drug prices more transparent.

Any prescription drugs covered by Medicare or Medicaid that cost at least $35 for a month's supply will be affected by a new rule adopted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The new policy is part of President Donald Trump's plan to lower prescription drug prices by boosting competition, enhancing negotiation and incentivizing lower list prices.