More Health:

June 16, 2025

Purdue Pharma's $7.4 billion opioid settlement will pay $200 million to Pa. and $125 million to N.J.

The deal also bars the Sackler family, the longtime owners of pharmaceutical company, from selling opioids in the U.S.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Opioids Settlements
Purdue Pharma settlement Kris Tripplaar/Sipa USA

A $7.4 billion settlement would resolve litigation against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sacklers. But the family is still subject to civil lawsuits.

Attorneys general from all 55 U.S. states and territories, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, have agreed to a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, to resolve lawsuits over the company's role in the opioid crisis.

The deal ends a yearslong legal battle with the pharmaceutical giant, which created and aggressively marketed the prescription painkiller OxyContin. Per the terms of the agreement, Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers will pay out the settlement sum over 15 years. Pennsylvania will receive roughly $200 million during that period, and New Jersey will collect an estimated $124.5 million. The final sums are subject to local municipalities signing onto the agreement.

MORE: School of Rock's former students grapple with their past as misconduct allegations mount against founder Paul Green

The settlement is the largest in the U.S. involving parties accused of fueling the opioid crisis. 

The bulk of the $7.4 billion will be distributed over the first three years of the payment timeline. The Sacklers will pay $1.5 billion and Purdue $900 million in the first installment. The parties will then pay $500 million after one year, another $500 million after two years and $400 million by the third year. The funds will support addiction treatment, prevention and recovery programs.

The settlement extends beyond financial penalties. The Sackler family also is barred from selling opioids in the country, and Purdue cannot market or lobby the drugs. U.S. states and other creditors will select a new board of trustees to determine the future of the company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019. 

These bankruptcy proceedings initially led to a $4.3 billion settlement, which several states rejected. The next round of negotiations resulted in a $6 billion proposal. The Supreme Court struck down this deal over the protections it extended to the Sacklers from future litigation. Under the latest agreement, individuals can still sue the family in civil court.

"The Sacklers put greed and profit over human lives, and with this settlement, they will never be allowed to sell these drugs again in the United States," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement.

Pennsylvania A.G. Dave Sunday signed onto the deal in January. It is subject to approval from a federal bankruptcy court, which will hold a hearing "in the coming days," the state attorney generals said.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Opioids Settlements Pennsylvania Pharmaceuticals Purdue New Jersey Courts OxyContin

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man in pain from a hernia

Hernias: Causes, symptoms, and treatments
Purchased - a family barbecuing outside

How to prevent food poisoning when eating outdoors

Just In

Must Read

Education

Ex-School of Rock student: 'It felt like I had escaped a cult'

School of Rock Paul Green

Entertainment

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Alternative Medicine

As cannabis users age, health risks appear to grow

Cannabis Older Adults

Music

Mt. Joy, Friendship, Florry deliver new Philly music

Mt. Joy Fresh Tracks

Festivals

Red, White, & Blue To-Do returns to Old City with July 2 block party

Red White and Blue To Do

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved