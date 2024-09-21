More Events:

September 21, 2024

Fantasy-themed block party will celebrate the 5th anniversary of Queen & Rook

The board game cafe is teaming up with the Philadelphia LARP Society for an event that will include stage sword fighting and fire spinners.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Block Party
Queen & Rook anniversary Provided Image/Kscope Philly

Queen Village board game cafe Queen & Rook will be throwing a fantasy-themed block party on the 100 block of South Street on Sept. 28. Above, players participate in a board game session in the cafe.

Philly board game cafe Queen & Rook is bringing a Renaissance Faire-like block party to South Street at the end of the month.

The fantasy-themed event will mark the fifth anniversary of the restaurant and shop, taking place on the 100 block of South Street on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 to 8 p.m.

MORE: Boozy Mutt to host matchmaking event for dog lovers who are looking for love

Queen & Rook, which has been settling into its new location since May, is teaming up with the Philadelphia LARP Society for the celebration. "LARP" refers to live-action roleplay, a game form where players physically portray their own characters.

At the "Fantasy Renn Faire," visitors can participate in free activities and quests given by the Philadelphia LARP Society, allowing newcomers to try out live-action roleplaying for themselves.

Attendees can enjoy performances of fire spinning, stage sword fighting, Shakespearean musical comedy and singing from a Slavic choir. Queen & Rook also put out a call for vendors to be a part of the block party, particularly ones with crafts and goods with a fantasy or "nerdy" theme.

Every hour, Queen & Rook will pick winners for a raffle, giving out prizes from the cafe, vendors and other local businesses.

Those at the block party can also get a taste of the cafe's food, including its wood-fired pizza. Draft mead will be served, going with the Renaissance Faire motif, along with kombucha. Be sure to dress up in your best period or fantasy clothing.

With the expanded new space, Queen & Rook is the largest board game cafe on the East Coast. The location has three floors, two bars and an arcade of classic video games.

Queen & Rook Fantasy Renn Faire

Saturday, Sept. 28 | pay-as-you-go
1 to 8 p.m.
100 block of South Street
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Block Party Philadelphia Board Games South Street Queen Village

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Three Mile Island nuclear plant to be restarted in plan to power Microsoft AI

Three Mile Island

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Men's Health

American boys are falling behind girls at school — and that has long-term effects on their health

Educational Gap Boys

Entertainment

New escape room douses people who fail with paint

Beat the Bomb Philly

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Zack Wheeler dominates, but poor offense leads to series loss vs. Brewers

Wheeler 9.18.24

Festivals

Philly AIDS Thrift to celebrate 19th anniversary with block party

Philly AIDS Thrift festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved