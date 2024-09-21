Fantasy-themed block party will celebrate the 5th anniversary of Queen & Rook

Philly board game cafe Queen & Rook is bringing a Renaissance Faire-like block party to South Street at the end of the month.

The fantasy-themed event will mark the fifth anniversary of the restaurant and shop, taking place on the 100 block of South Street on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Queen & Rook, which has been settling into its new location since May, is teaming up with the Philadelphia LARP Society for the celebration. "LARP" refers to live-action roleplay, a game form where players physically portray their own characters.

At the "Fantasy Renn Faire," visitors can participate in free activities and quests given by the Philadelphia LARP Society, allowing newcomers to try out live-action roleplaying for themselves.

Attendees can enjoy performances of fire spinning, stage sword fighting, Shakespearean musical comedy and singing from a Slavic choir. Queen & Rook also put out a call for vendors to be a part of the block party, particularly ones with crafts and goods with a fantasy or "nerdy" theme.

Every hour, Queen & Rook will pick winners for a raffle, giving out prizes from the cafe, vendors and other local businesses.

Those at the block party can also get a taste of the cafe's food, including its wood-fired pizza. Draft mead will be served, going with the Renaissance Faire motif, along with kombucha. Be sure to dress up in your best period or fantasy clothing.

With the expanded new space, Queen & Rook is the largest board game cafe on the East Coast. The location has three floors, two bars and an arcade of classic video games.

Saturday, Sept. 28 | pay-as-you-go

1 to 8 p.m.

100 block of South Street