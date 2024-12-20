Questlove is making a documentary about memorable 'SNL' musical performances

As part of "Saturday Night Live's" celebration of half-century on the air, The Roots drummer Amir "Questlove" Thompson is releasing a new documentary spotlighting the show's musical moments.

Titled "Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music," the three-hour special airs on NBC on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. It includes sketches, performances and interviews with musicians and "SNL" crew members.

Questlove is co-directing the film with former "SNL" segment director Oz Rodriguez. Questlove's production company, Two One Five Entertainment, produces the special with RadicalMedia and Broadway Video.

The lengthy list of celebrities interviewed for the documentary includes Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White and several others.

"Everyone knows the most famous 'SNL' appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg," Questlove said in a statement. "The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone."

It's yet another entry in Questlove's growing filmography. He won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film for "Summer of Soul," and his documentary about musician Sly Stone premieres at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January.

Questlove is also developing a documentary about the musical group Earth, Wind & Fire. It is expected to be released sometime next year.