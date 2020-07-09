More News:

July 09, 2020

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

Gary Jiampetti, of Rancocas Valley Regional High School, is charged with official misconduct; police say the student involved was not underage

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Sexual Misconduct
Rancocas Valley high school teacher Street View/Google

A tip lead police to investigate Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher Gary Jiampetti for an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

A physical education and health teacher at Rancocas Valley Regional High School has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a former student, law enforcement officials announced.

Gary Jiampetti, 43, from Berlin Township, Camden County, was taken into custody Thursday at his home and charged with official misconduct.

The investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Holly Police Department began after authorities received information that a teacher at Rancocas Valley High School, in Mount Holly Township, Burlington County, had been involved in inappropriate behavior with a female student.

According to police, the investigation found Jiampetti and the student, who has since graduated from the school, allegedly had a consensual sexual relationship prior to the 2019-2020 school year. The student was not a minor at the time, and police are not releasing additional details in order to protect the former student's identity.

RVRHS Teacher Charged for Sexual Relationship with Student Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina...

Posted by Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Also involved in the investigation were the Berlin Police Department and the Lower Camden County Regional Special Response Team.

Jiampetti’s first court appearance will take place in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The case will then be prepared for a grand jury by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office for possible indictment.

Students attend Rancocas Valley Regional High School from five Burlington County towns : Eastampton, Hainesport, Lumberton, Mount Holly, and Westampton.

Those with information about the case can call Burlington County Central Communications at (609) 265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Sexual Misconduct Philadelphia Police Burlington County Education Westampton High Schools Lumberton Mount Holly Schools

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Fallout continues from DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic post as other athletes weigh in
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Travel

Philly residents advised against traveling to Delaware due to COVID-19 risk
Philadelphia COVID-19 travel advisory

Adult Health

Not getting enough REM sleep may shorten your life
REM sleep mortality rate

Eagles

Eagles 2020 training camp preview: Quarterback
Hurts-Sudfeld_051920

Podcasts

Will Smith says he had racist encounters with police while growing up in Philly
Will Smith racism

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap announces second fixed location for the summer
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved