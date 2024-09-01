Ranking Eagles GM Howie Roseman's best and worst offseason moves

Eagles GM Howie Roseman had another busy and eventful offseason — and by many accounts it was a successful one.

It would be a pretty big waste of time to document every single transaction he spear-headed since the start of the 2024 campaign, but by our count there were 14 really important ones.

Because it's fun to rank things, and because the season is close to kicking off Friday in Brazil, we decided we'd create a preseason ranking of these potentially franchise-altering decisions:

1. Extending WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, G Landon Dickerson, T Jordan Mailata, K Jake Elliott

Roseman is a wizard for a number of reasons — and one of the biggest ones is how he is able to "beat the market" when he gets his star players to sign extensions. Instead of following, say, the model used by the 49ers with Brandon Aiyuk or the Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb — where a drawn out and contentious process winds up getting the player paid more than he would have initially, the Eagles' GM typically strikes a deal as early as possible.

Here's a look at the signings — which will only look better and better as subsequent players sign deals in the coming months and seasons:

Player AAV Top AAV at position A.J. Brown $32m $35m (Justin Jefferson) DeVonta Smith $25m Jefferson Jordan Mailata $22m $28.2m (Tristan Wirfs) Landon Dickerson $21m Dickerson Jake Elliott $6m $6.4m (Harrison Butker)





2. Signing S Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to 3-year, $27m deal

The Eagles safety situation last year was brutally bad — and the team still has some depth issues at the position (particularly with James Bradberry now sidelined). But bringing back the ballhawk who led the NFL in interceptions during the team's Super Bowl run two years ago at $9 million per season was sort of a steal. He's being paid as the 15th best safety. He has the talent to outperform that.

3. Trading DE Haason Reddick for third round pick



In a vacuum, this trade might have been selling low. Reddick's production dropped from 16 sacks in 2022 to 11 last year — and he was publicly demanding a new contract, or to be traded. His bluff was called, and the pass rusher is now refusing to suit up for the Jets until he's extended. The Jets are refusing to negotiate until Reddick suits up. It's an impasse that would have made the Eagles offseason a dumpster fire, and to get a Day 2 draft pick — while also bringing in Bryce Huff (more on him in a bit) — seems more and more masterful.

4. Trading draft picks for WR Jahan Dotson



The revolving door of third wide receivers alongside Brown and Smith has been unproductive. A trade last week that sent draft picks to Washington for the former first round pick, who is still 24, could finally solve the problem. A look at the slop lining up in the slot over the last two seasons:

Receiver Targets-Rec Yards-TD Quez Watkins* 72-48 496-4 Zack Pascal 19-15 150-1 Olamide Zaccheaus 20-10 164-2 Julio Jones 19-11 74-3

*Over two seasons combined

5. Signing RB Saquon Barkley to 3-year, $37.75m deal



Was this a shocking overpay from a team that, until this spring, had not written a big check to a running back since LeSean McCoy? Probably. Does Barkley, behind the best offensive line he's ever had and in the best offense he's ever played in, have the opportunity to have a breakout season? Also probably.

6. Drafting CB Quinyon Mitchell in first round



How often are the Eagles able to get the best player available and the biggest need they have in the first round all in one? Mitchell played great in training camp and is expected to start for the Birds this season. The jury is obviously still out — but this looks like a really good stand pat pick for Roseman and his scouts.

7. Trading up to draft CB Cooper DeJean in second round

Frustrated with the cornerbacks last season? The Eagles front office obviously was too, as they leapfrogged several teams to get a second projected first round cornerback — a player who is a Swiss army defender in DeJean early in the second. He had a late start to camp due to some injury issues but looked very solid in his own right.

8. Signing LB Zack Baun to 1-year, $1.6m deal

This is a deep sportswriter take here, but Baun was one of the best defensive players on the field in training camp, making plays behind the line of scrimmage and in the defensive backfield, showing blitz and coverage skills. He is going to be starting in Week 1. And on the cheap.

9. Signing DE Bryce Huff to 3-year, $51.1m deal

From a cheap under the radar starter to an expensive and hopeful one, the Eagles took a gamble that situational pass rusher Huff can play three downs this season. He got a lot of action in training camp and the preseason. He'll have to get double digit sacks to make the big deal he signed worth it.

10. Signing LB Devin White to 1-year, $4m deal

White was more of a high-profile linebacker signing than Baun, and he should be a contributor right away. He's got pedigree — starring in a Super Bowl-winning defense, but is also inconsistent.

11. The rest of the Eagles draft (DE Jalyx Hunt, RB Will Shipley, WR Ainias Smith, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., G Trevor Keegan, WR Johnny Wilson, C Dylan McMahon)



There could be some long-time starters in this bunch, and hopes are particularly high for Hunt, Shipley and Trotter Jr.

12. Swapping draft picks for QB Kenny Pickett

Third stringer Tanner McKee is better than Pickett.

