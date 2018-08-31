More News:

August 31, 2018

Thousands of rare, venomous insects missing from Philadelphia Insectarium in possible inside job

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Robberies
insectarium butterfly pavillion Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion/Facebook

Thousands of critters are missing from the Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion in what's believed to be an inside job.

A vast medley of rare insects and lizards worth more than $40,000, including a venomous, six-eyed spider, are missing from the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion.

Police and pavilion staff suspect the robbery was an inside job, The New York Times reported, as security footage reveals people in the museum last week holding plastic containers containing some of the missing insects.

MORE ODD NEWSMysterious big cat caught on security camera in Clarks Summit, Pa.

Overall, around 7,000 animals -- that's approximately 80 to 90 percent of the insectarium's population -- have been stolen. The robbery took place Wednesday, Aug. 22, but it's likely that the thieves continued to take insects throughout the week. Once the robbery was discovered, staff found two blue employee shirts stuck to the wall with knives.

To make things even more difficult, they also stole the logs kept by staff to keep insect information organized, so it's harder to estimate exactly how many, and which insects have been taken.

Some insects, including a Mexican fireleg tarantula, have been returned by police. A six-eyed sand spider, one of the most venomous in the world, however, is still missing. 

Another disturbing robbery: Thousands and thousands of cockroaches. As if there weren't enough already, the thieves took many cockroach colonies, each of which contains thousands of roaches.

There is a GoFundMe to help the pavilion replenish its collection.

Staff at the insectarium believe it was an inside job and that the thieves intended to resell the stolen animals. John Cambridge, the chief executive of the insectarium, told the Times that some animals could even be considered federal evidence, as some were confiscated at a port of entry. The implication of tampering with federal evidence could land the thieves with significantly longer jail time.

The Insectarium is now working to rebuild its critter collection in time for the Philadelphia Oddities Expo, which begins Nov. 3. Because of the burglary, its second and third floors of the pavilion will be closed to the public through November.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Robberies Philadelphia Spiders Butterfly Robbery Insects Cockroaches Investigations Police

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game
083018ChristianHackenberg

Politics

Baby Trump balloons arrive in New Jersey, prepare for flight next month
baby trump balloon london

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 10, Jets 9
083018-GregWard-USAToday

Music

Philly indie darlings Hop Along now have their own mural in Spring Garden
Hop Along mural

Addiction

Rod Rosenstein pledges swift federal response if safe injection site opens in Philly
Opioids pills needles

Odd News

Door or Beach? Here's another internet dispute to destroy us all
door or beach

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.