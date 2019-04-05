FDA announces limited recall of Hunt's tomato paste due to mold

Conagra Brands Inc., the owner of the household tomato brand Hunt's, has issued a voluntary recall of Hunt’s no salt added tomato paste six-ounce cans, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The recall is *limited* because following the canning process, some products could have been damaged, opening a window for the growth of mold, the agency said.

Reportedly, Conagra was made aware of the mold issue after receiving customer complaints, the FDA noted.

The affected six-ounce cans include the following labeling:

• Case UPC: 00-0-27000-38809-9

• Item UPC: 00-0-27000-38807-5

• Case batch/lot code: 5291902510

• Item batch/ lot code: 2105902510

The items have been distributed for sale in the United States and are labeled with a “Best By” date of October 16, 2020.

The FDA is warning customers to not consume these products since they might contain mold and encourage consumers to discard or return the product. There is no evidence that any other Hunt’s or Conagra products have been affected by this recall.