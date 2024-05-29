Recent former Phillies: Will Rhys Hoskins make his return to Philly next week?

Late on Tuesday night in San Francisco, the Phillies got burned.

Yes, their offense didn't show up and wasted a stellar performance from Zack Wheeler and the rest of the pitching staff in a 1-0 extra innings loss to the Giants. But pouring salt on the wound was Spencer Howard — at one time the Phillies' top pitching prospect — who tossed four key scoreless innings and stranded five base-runners.

Howard was sent packing in 2021 in exchange for some minor additions like Kyle Gibson, who never really made an impact in Philly. The 2017 second round pick has bopped around between a few teams and made his Giants' debut in the middle game of the current three-game set.

The Phillies make decisions, like the one they made to give up on Howard, every season. Will any of the players they cut ties with prior to the 2024 season wind up biting them in the butt too?

Here's an updated look at how some recent former Phillies are currently doing with their new teams:

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers

Hoskins has flashed power and plate discipline for his new team in Milwaukee, but he's hitting .233 for the year and currently on the injured list. The Brewers are in town to face the Phillies next week, and there's a chance the Phillies get to see one of their former homegrown favorites:

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Hoskins (hamstring) ran on the field and is progressing in his running program, and it's possible the first baseman returns from the injured list early next week in Philadelphia, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 31-year-old landed on the shelf May 14 with a strained right hamstring, and he's now ramping up his rehab work after a brief shutdown period. A return for the Phillies series is likely an enticing target for Hoskins, considering he'd spent his entire MLB career in Philadelphia before signing with the Brewers in January. [CBS Sports]

Craig Kimbrel, RP, Orioles

Kimbrel has converted three consecutive saves for Baltimore over the last four days, increasing his season total to 12 and lowering his ERA to 3.15. He's been inconsistent but solid during the season as a whole — very much like he was last year in Philadelphia. The jury is still out as to whether he'd have improved the back end of the Phillies bullpen.

Jake Cave, OF, Rockies

Cave went 0-for-5 against his former team when the Phillies played the Rockies in Denver this past weekend. He's been a solid depth outfielder so far this year hitting .257 — though he has just five RBI and no homers in 2024. The Phillies are happy with their bench currently and Cave is in a better situation in Colorado.

Michael Lorenzen, SP, Rangers

The Rangers have lost in each of Lorenzen's last five starts, over which time he's only had one truly bad outing. A lack of run support has made a waste of his respectable 3.35 ERA so far. Meanwhile in Philly, the best starting pitching staff in baseball continues to rake.

Bailey Falter, SP, Pirates

Falter is a solid bottom of the rotation starter in Pittsburgh, where he's pitched into the eighth inning in back-to-back starts. He has a 3.55 ERA over 10 games in 2024.

Connor Brogdon, RP, Dodgers

After earning an Opening Day roster spot in Philly, Brogdon melted down and was traded to the Dodgers. In one game for L.A., Brogdon surrendered a pair of solo homers. He is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

Notes on a few others:

• McKinley Moore is pitching in the Yankees' minor league system.

• Michael Plassmeyer is in the minors with the Pirates.

• Drew Ellis is playing independent league baseball for the Charleston Dirty Birds.

• Dalton Guthrie is in Triple-A with the Red Sox.



Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports