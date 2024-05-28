Phillies prospect watch: Aiden Miller rakes, Griff McGarry finds his groove, gets hurt

The Phillies have a very young crop of prospects in the upper echelon of their farm system right now. And it makes sense.

Even if there was a MLB ready player impressing in Lehigh Valley or Reading, there is really no place for them on the first place Phillies' roster.

The players we'll look at below are likely to make their Phillies debuts — if they ever do — a few seasons from now, or be players included in some sort of trade deadline deal. But that doesn't mean it's not important that they develop and perform in the minors.

How are the highest touted young athletes in the Phillies organization currently playing? Let's take a quick look at the current top 15 prospects (according to MLB.com) to see who is hot, and who is not down on the farm:



Who's hot

2. Aiden Miller, SS/3B

At just 19, Miller has leapt ahead of Mick Abel for the No. 2 prospect moniker thanks to his red hot bat in Clearwater. The first-round pick has tallied six hits in his last six games and continues to walk at a high rate — he has drawn nine of them over the last 10 games. He's hitting .313 with a .414 on base percentage through 28 games.

5. Starlyn Caba, SS



The Phillies' 18-year-old stud has ascended into the MLB's overall top 100 taking the last available spot. And that's thanks in large part to his domination in rookie ball. He had three hits on Saturday, two on Monday. He has hit .324 over his last 10 games and is at a .314 clip with a .478 on base percentage for the year.

8. Eduardo Tait, C

Tait is just 17 but is the top rated catcher in the Phillies farm system. He has hit safely in five of his last six games and had an impressive six-RBI game back on May 16.

10. Griff McGarry, RP



McGarry was finding his groove in the bullpen, where he was moved this offseason before he was placed on the IL with joint injury in his lower back. If the Phillies need bullpen depth and perhaps an infusion of youth, he could be called upon later this year — if he keeps up the good work in Lehigh Valley after he returns. Since April 26, he has lowered his ERA from 5.79 to 3.24 a week ago. He's allowed three runs in his last 10 appearances — a 2.38 ERA over 11.1 innings.

11. William Bergolla, 2B/SS

Bergolla had three hits on Sunday, and two hits on Saturday — and has been finding a smooth hitting stroke over at Jersey Shore. He's hit .368 over his last 10 games and has improved his season average by 56 points over that span.

12. Carlos De La Cruz, 1B/OF

With very few older big league ready prospects to boast of, the Phillies are no doubt pleased to see De La Cruz hitting well in Double-A. The 24 year old, over a two-game stretch last week had four hits and five RBI. He's hit at a .282 clip since May 15.

Who's not

3. Mick Abel, SP

Abel continues to struggle mightily with Triple-A batters. In his most recent start against Rochester, the 2020 first rounder allowed six runs in 4.1 innings, issuing four walks. A week prior, he walked five but battled through six innings, allowing three runs. He has a 1-4 record and 6.21 ERA over eight starts.

4. Justin Crawford, OF

Crawford got off to a fast start with Jersey Shore but has seen his bat slow down. He's hit just .209 over his last 10 games with just one RBI and no homers over that span. He did have two hits and two steals in a game last week — so it appears to be a minor slump.

6. Devin Saltiban, SS/2B

A third round pick from last year who has been under the radar, 20-year-old Saltiban hit a home run Saturday but hasn't done much else over the last 10 games he's played, hitting .242 over that span and .209 for the year. He has a lot of learning and growing to do in Clearwater.

7. Bryan Rincon, SS

Another 20 year old infielder, Rincon has been inconsistent this year and has found a bit of a rut of late, hitting .250 over the last 10 contests he's appeared in. His season average of .204 over at Jersey Shore is a sign of early struggles.

Who's hurt (or not playing)



1. Andrew Painter, SP

Painter continues to slowly grind back from Tommy John surgery last year and he's targeting next spring to be fully healthy, when he'll be 22 and expected to be big-league ready.

10. Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF



Rincones Jr., was on a tear, looking to make a case for a promotion or even a big league invite at the ripe old age of 23. He was hitting .333 over his last 10 games in Reading before he was placed on the injured list at the end of April.

13. Wen Hui Pan, SP

Pan is still working back from an injury that ended his 2023 season. He is 21.

14. Alex McFarlane, SP

Like Painter, McFarlane is working back from TJ surgery.

15. Christian McGowan, SP

A college draftee who's gotten Tommy John surgery before age 24, McGowan has had three solid starts in Reading. The Fightins appear to have placed him on the injured list back on May 9.

