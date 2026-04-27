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April 27, 2026

Recession Pop Dance Party returns to Underground Arts this weekend with 2000s throwback hits

The May 2 event will feature DJs, themed drinks and music from the 2008–2013 era of Ke$ha, LMFAO, Pitbull and David Guetta.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties Dance
Riot Nerd Recession Pop Party Photo Credit/@shannonnicolephoto_

The Recession Pop Dance Party returns to Underground Arts on May 2 with late 2000s and early 2010s dance hits, themed drinks and a nostalgic club atmosphere.

A dance party focused on late 2000s and early 2010s pop music is coming back to Underground Arts this spring.

The Recession Pop Dance Party is set for Saturday, May 2, with doors opening at 9 p.m. The 21-and-older event will feature DJ DeathRocketGrimm and a special guest set by DJ SheeWolf.

The theme was also used for a New Year’s Eve party at the venue earlier this year, centered on the same era of high-energy dance music. Artists like Ke$ha, LMFAO, Pitbull and David Guetta helped define that stretch from about 2008 to 2013. 

This spring edition sticks with the same formula, focusing on loud, upbeat tracks built for crowded dance floors.

The event will also include a free themed photo booth, themed drink specials and other nostalgic touches tied to the era.

Tickets and additional details are available through Underground Arts.

Recession Pop Dance Party

Saturday, May 2 at 9 p.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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