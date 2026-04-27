Recession Pop Dance Party returns to Underground Arts this weekend with 2000s throwback hits

A dance party focused on late 2000s and early 2010s pop music is coming back to Underground Arts this spring.

The Recession Pop Dance Party is set for Saturday, May 2, with doors opening at 9 p.m. The 21-and-older event will feature DJ DeathRocketGrimm and a special guest set by DJ SheeWolf.

The theme was also used for a New Year’s Eve party at the venue earlier this year, centered on the same era of high-energy dance music. Artists like Ke$ha, LMFAO, Pitbull and David Guetta helped define that stretch from about 2008 to 2013.

This spring edition sticks with the same formula, focusing on loud, upbeat tracks built for crowded dance floors.

The event will also include a free themed photo booth, themed drink specials and other nostalgic touches tied to the era.

Tickets and additional details are available through Underground Arts.

Recession Pop Dance Party

Saturday, May 2 at 9 p.m.

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

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