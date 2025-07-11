Red Bull will have people running across a greased pole — and falling into the Delaware River — on Saturday

Red Bull is bringing back one of its viral challenges to Penn's Landing on Saturday in one the most extreme versions of "capture the flag" ever played.

The energy drink brand, known for hosting zany and adrenaline-inducing competitions, is holding its Red Bull Championship Run at Spruce Street Harbor Park. Contestants have a shot at glory — but also a high likelihood of humiliation.

The competition requires people to dart across a greased telephone pole extending over the Delaware River and grab the totem at its end — without falling into the water below.

The task may sound easy enough, but video evidence from last year's event proves it take more skill than one may imagine.

Registration to compete in the event is closed, but the contest is free for people to watch — and heckle. It runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

After the competition is over, people can stick around to chill in the park's hammocks, or at its waterfront bars and food vendors.

Saturday, July 12

2:30-6:30 p.m. | Free

Spruce Street Harbor Park

301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.