More Events:

July 11, 2025

Red Bull will have people running across a greased pole — and falling into the Delaware River — on Saturday

The energy drink's Championship Run takes place at Spruce Street Harbor Park from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Red Bull
red bull championship run Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

A contestant competes in the Red Bull Championship Run at Spruce Street Harbor Park in 2024. This year's event takes place Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Red Bull is bringing back one of its viral challenges to Penn's Landing on Saturday in one the most extreme versions of "capture the flag" ever played.

The energy drink brand, known for hosting zany and adrenaline-inducing competitions, is holding its Red Bull Championship Run at Spruce Street Harbor Park. Contestants have a shot at glory — but also a high likelihood of humiliation.

 MORE: Ice Cream Festival, Blobfest and a new park: Your weekend guide to things to do

The competition requires people to dart across a greased telephone pole extending over the Delaware River and grab the totem at its end — without falling into the water below. 

The task may sound easy enough, but video evidence from last year's event proves it take more skill than one may imagine. 

Registration to compete in the event is closed, but the contest is free for people to watch — and heckle. It runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

After the competition is over, people can stick around to chill in the park's hammocks, or at its waterfront bars and food vendors. 

Red Bull Championship Run

Saturday, July 12
2:30-6:30 p.m. | Free 
Spruce Street Harbor Park 
301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Red Bull Philadelphia Delaware River Spruce Street Harbor Park Penn's Landing

Videos

Featured

Limited - OC_1000x650_OCNJ Lifeguard Boat.jpg

Be wowed up and down the Jersey Shore.
Limited - Clarion Main

Plan your next getaway in Clarion County, Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

World Cafe Live staff votes to unionize ahead of town hall

world cafe live union.jpg

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Opioids

Pennsylvania gets $28 million in settlement with 8 opioid manufacturers

Opioid settlement Pennsylvania

Music

How rapper Mega Ran broke into children's music

Mega Ran

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Ice Cream Festival and Blobfest

Weekend guide

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved