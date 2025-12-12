For 17 years, a supermarket executive's killing has stumped Pa. state police. Now, they're offering a $5,000 reward for info

More than 17 years have passed since Gary Redner, an executive at the Redner's grocery chain was found beaten to death near his home in Berks County.

Pennsylvania State Police are now seeking new information that could help solve the cold case. They're offering a $5,000 reward for credible tips that help identify Redner's killer.

MORE: Police seek man who put envelope full of cash in wrong Delco mailbox

Redner was 55 when his body was found severely beaten outside a home on the 400 block of Reber's Bridge Road, in Lower Heidelberg Township, on March 9, 2008. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

Newspaper accounts from the time said investigators were unsure whether the attack was random or targeted.

Redner was the executive vice president of procurement and wholesale operations at Redner's Warehouse Market, a regional chain that now has more than 60 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. There are several locations in Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties, including stores in Bensalem, North Wales and Phoenixville. Some of the chain's newer stores are branded Redner's Fresh Market.

On the night of Redner's death, he had been at Ganly's Pub & Restaurant, less than a mile from his home, police said. Authorities were "not aware of any trouble at the establishment before he left," according to an Associated Press report published in the Clearfield Progress newspaper in the days after Redner's death.

In a Facebook post Thursday, state police said they believe Redner was confronted on the driver's side of his car in his own driveway. When Redner tried to flee his attacker through a wooded area next to his property, he was confronted again by the suspect outside his neighbor's home. Inside Redner's wallet, police found $270 in cash.

Investigators are unsure exactly when the homicide occurred, but they said it happened some time between when Redner left Ganly's at 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Redner's obituary says he was a native of Queens, New York and worked at his family's business for 36 years, starting as a meat cutter. He was a drummer who once played backup for Bruce Springsteen, his family said, and he performed at venues in Philadelphia during the last years of his life. The married father of two was remembered for leaving "a lasting impression with his employees and vendors alike due to his hard work and dedication to his family business," his obituary said.

Richard Redner, Gary's brother and the longtime chairman of Redner's, died last year without seeing justice in his brother's death. The family business was founded in 1970 by Earl and Mary Redner with two stores that opened in the Reading area. The company eclipsed $1 billion in annual sales for the first time in 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police said anyone with information about Gary Redner's killing can call the PSP tip line at (800) 472-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.