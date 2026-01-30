Regal abruptly closes retro-styled Cross Keys theater in South Jersey

Regal Cinemas has shut down one of its South Jersey theaters, ending a run of more than three decades.

The Regal Cross Keys Stadium 12, at Black Horse Pike and American Boulevard in Washington Township, recognizable for its Art Deco-style facade, abruptly closed Thursday, NJ.com reported. Regal sent an email to customers saying Jan. 29 was the last day of operations for the theater, which opened in December 1994. The landing page on Regal's website for the Gloucester County theater now shows an error message.

Regal has another cinema nearby that remains open: the Regal UA Washington Township, which is about half a mile away at Tuckahoe Road and the Cross Keys Bypass.

Cinema Treasures, a site that documents movie theaters, has a gallery of photos of the theater that just closed. One of them shows a grand opening ad from 1994, describing Regal Cross Keys Stadium 12 as a "luxurious new movie entertainment center" and promoting "free door prizes and gifts" for the opening. Among the first movies to appear on its screens were "The Lion King," "Forrest Gump," "The Santa Claus" and "Disclosure," the 1994 thriller starring Michael Douglas and Demi Moore.

Regal did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Regal Cross Keys Stadium 12's closure.

Cineworld, Regal's parent company, filed for bankruptcy in 2023 after box office sales plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cinema chain shut down 39 locations at the time, including one in Mays Landing and two in the Philly suburbs. Regal operates about 500 theaters in the U.S. and is the second-largest chain behind AMC.

Movie theaters are still recovering from the pandemic slump. Many have raised ticket prices as a way to account for fewer customers, rising content costs and competition from streaming platforms. Strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists in 2023 also stalled production schedules, resulting in fewer tentpole movies reaching theaters.

Last summer, accounting firm PwC projected the industry likely won't return to pre-pandemic revenue before 2030. Total cinema revenue in the U.S. was $11.8 billion in 2019. It rose from $8.9 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion last year.