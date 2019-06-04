More Health:

June 04, 2019

The tiny workout tweak that can help relieve treadmill-induced knee pain

FYI, running at a zero incline isn't doing you any favors

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
running tip knee pain William Choquette Follow/Pexels

How to make treadmill runs a little more bearable.

So, you’ve worked your way up to a run streak — running at least one mile per day for a given time — or are at least running regularly, and everything is going great, except for one not-so minor detail: your knees really start to hurt when you’re on the treadmill.

Sure, this might not be all that surprising if you have a pre-existing knee issue, or recently tweaked it, but if knee pain arises rather suddenly during a treadmill run there is something you can do that might help remedy the situation.

Well and Good spoke with the founder of an NYC-based running studio — Precision Running — David Siik, who explains that increasing the incline – very slightly – on the treadmill can help take the load off of your knees.

RELATED READ: Break out the rainbow running gear for the Philly Pride Run in June

The running instructor tells Well and Good:

“Adding incline reduces certain forces acting on the knees, which can create a much more comfortable experience,” says Siik. “The other bonus is a little extra work on your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves, and really improving strength.” And it’s not like you have to hike Everest (bless up for that) to reap the benefits on your treadmill. “While there’s no perfect incline for every body type, the one to three percent incline range is a great place to run for those with knee issues or recovering from a knee injury,” says Siik.

If you think running at a low-to-zero incline is doing your knees a favor, you are sorely mistaken. Another trainer, Tiffany Zarcone, who shared this caution with Well and Good:

“A zero percent incline on the treadmill actually simulates downhill running, which can put a tremendous strain on your knees and patellar tendon, especially if you have a pre-existing injury. Your muscles have to work harder to control your movements when going downhill so you don’t fall, and too much of this ‘eccentric strain’ can cause overuse injuries.”

But if your knee pain doesn’t subside after gently upping the incline on your treadmill runs – think 1 percent incline – you may want to cease that high-impact activity in favor of the more forgiving elliptical trainer, Everyday Health suggests. This will give your knees a break, while keeping your cardio up. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running United States Knees Workouts Treadmill

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: These Eagles players had the best, worst walk-up songs at Wentz’s charity softball game
Wentz-softball-game_060419

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

Bars

Esquire names Hop Sing Laundromat one of America's best 2019 bars
Carroll - Fall Cocktails Hop Sing Laundromat

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will Bryson Stott be great? You never know with Phillies prospects
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-UNLV_060419_USAT

Firefighters

Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon
Cape May Triathlon

Women's Health

This common dietary supplement ingredient has been tied to higher risk of miscarriage
Vinpocetine 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved