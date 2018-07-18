Report: Dodgers, not Phillies, acquire Manny Machado from Orioles

It's been a good summer for Los Angeles. Not so much for Philadelphia.

After weeks of rumors, offers, contemplating and perhaps a little sports soul searching, the Dodgers ultimately stepped up with the better offer for Orioles shortstop and third baseman Manny Machado very early Wednesday morning.

As Heyman says, the deal is pending medical clearances but as a reliable source, there is little reason to think the deal is not done.

The trade was also more or less confirmed by ESPN's Buster Olney, via Keith Olberman.

The All-Star will grab his belongings from Baltimore (just north of Washington, DC, site of the 2018 All-Star Game) and fly out west to join first place Dodgers — leading the Diamondbacks by just half a game in the NL West.

In the deal, L.A. will send five prospects, according to Heyman's report, to the O's in exchange for two months of Machado, who becomes a free agent this fall.

When he hits free agency, the Machado sweepstakes runners up from Philly will no doubt offer him a substantial deal as they are prepared to spend this offseason.

It had been surmised that the deal was done prior to the game Tuesday, which seems to be confirmed by the timing of the deal. Also, there seems to be a pretty good chance Machado knew himself.

Machado is hitting .315 with 24 homers this season. The Phillies, still in need of an infield bat, will turn their focus to a few other candidates like Adrian Beltre as the deadline approaches on July 31.

The fact that the Dodgers landed another superstar targeted by Philadelphia (LeBron James, of course, joined the Lakers earlier this month) has to make it sting just a little bit more.

