More Sports:

July 18, 2018

Report: Dodgers, not Phillies, acquire Manny Machado from Orioles

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB Trade Rumors
0717_Manny_Machado_USAT Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

Manny Machado won't be a Phillie, at least not for a few more months.

It's been a good summer for Los Angeles. Not so much for Philadelphia.

After weeks of rumors, offers, contemplating and perhaps a little sports soul searching, the Dodgers ultimately stepped up with the better offer for Orioles shortstop and third baseman Manny Machado very early Wednesday morning.

As Heyman says, the deal is pending medical clearances but as a reliable source, there is little reason to think the deal is not done.

The trade was also more or less confirmed by ESPN's Buster Olney, via Keith Olberman.

The All-Star will grab his belongings from Baltimore (just north of Washington, DC, site of the 2018 All-Star Game) and fly out west to join first place Dodgers — leading the Diamondbacks by just half a game in the NL West.

In the deal, L.A. will send five prospects, according to Heyman's report, to the O's in exchange for two months of Machado, who becomes a free agent this fall.

When he hits free agency, the Machado sweepstakes runners up from Philly will no doubt offer him a substantial deal as they are prepared to spend this offseason.

It had been surmised that the deal was done prior to the game Tuesday, which seems to be confirmed by the timing of the deal. Also, there seems to be a pretty good chance Machado knew himself.

Machado is hitting .315 with 24 homers this season. The Phillies, still in need of an infield bat, will turn their focus to a few other candidates like Adrian Beltre as the deadline approaches on July 31.

The fact that the Dodgers landed another superstar targeted by Philadelphia (LeBron James, of course, joined the Lakers earlier this month) has to make it sting just a little bit more.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Trade Rumors Philadelphia Dodgers Manny Machado LeBron James MLB

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Have the Sixers lost interest in Kawhi Leonard?
071718_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Where the Phillies stand at the All-Star break
071718_Hoskins_usat

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music Festival

Report: 2019 Made in America festival will not be on the Ben Franklin Parkway
Made in AMerica

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.