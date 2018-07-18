Report: Dodgers' deal for Machado may have hit snag over medicals

The Manny Machado trade sweepstakes just won't end.

Even when it appeared to be all over, and the Phillies were once and for all totally out of the picture, the door may have opened again, even if slightly. According to Steve Phillips of MLB Network Radio, the reported deal between the Dodgers and Orioles for the All-Star infielder may have hit a snag over the medical information of one of the prospects included in the deal.

The Phillies, who seemed to be in on the Machado market from the very beginning, were reportedly close to a deal on Monday before signs began to rapidly point to a pending trade with the Dodgers.

It might mean absolutely nothing, but it's worth noting that there hasn't been much noise surrounding the blockbuster deal of the summer since it was first reported just after the conclusion of Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game. There's been no official announcement and no press conference has been scheduled.

Could the Phillies actually still have a shot at Machado?

Even if they don't get back in on the 26-year-old and he winds up going to the Dodgers as expected, there are still other options out there — and almost two weeks until the trade deadline.

