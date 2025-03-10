More Sports:

March 10, 2025

Report: The Eagles are shopping TE Dallas Goedert

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dallas Goedert Washington Commanders NFL Playoffs 2025 Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Philadelphia Eagles "are holding out hope for at least a fourth-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade."

Goedert turned 30 in January, but he is still an efficient receiver, and an asset as a blocker in the run game. He caught 42 passes for 496 yards and 2 TDs in 2024 in 10 regular season games. In the playoffs, good things happened when the ball went Goedert's way, as he caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 215 yards (10.8 yards per target), and 1 TD, which happened to be the biggest offensive play of the day in the Wild Card Round against the Packers.

He led the team in receiving during the playoffs:

Eagles receiving - playoffs Rec Yards YPC TD 
Dallas Goedert 17 215 12.6 
DeVonta Smith 16 190 11.9 
A.J. Brown 12 163 13.6 
Saquon Barkley 13 75 5.8 
Jahan Dotson 53 17.7 


There's no question that the Eagles have a better offense when Goedert is healthy, and playing.

The downside is that Goedert hasn't been able to stay heathy in recent seasons, and he missed seven games in 2024. He missed three games — and all but 3 snaps in another game — early in the season with a hamstring injury. He went on IR later in the season with a knee injury, missing four more games. He also missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022. That would be 15 games missed in the last three season.

A source backed Anderson's reporting that the Eagles have at least discussed trading Goedert with other teams. 

The 2025 tight end draft class is considered to be strong. The Eagles seem likely to draft one, regardless of whether Goedert in on the roster or not.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

