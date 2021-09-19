Report: Eagles' Brandon Graham done for season with torn Achilles

The Eagles' 17-11 defeat at the hands of the 49ers wasn't the only loss the Birds suffered at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

After losing Brandon Brooks to what could be a serious pec injury, and with the Eagles leading San Francisco by a field goal late in the first half, defensive end Brandon Graham came up limping in what appeared to be a non-contact situation while pursuing 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He was down on the field in pain, and the reaction of his teammates suggested this was a bad injury. Graham was unable to put weight on his leg as he was helped to the sideline before the cart eventually carried him to the locker room.

According to Derrick Gunn and Adam Schefter, it appears the veteran defensive lineman will be done for the season after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon on the play.

After the game, Nick Sirianni was asked about Graham's injury and didn't want to reveal the severity of it, but his vagueness he likely confirmed that report.

"We’re fearful for what it might be," Sirianni said. "I don’t want to say what it is until we know for sure."

Graham, 33, was poised for a big season after posting eight sacks and making his first Pro Bowl a season ago, and his impact on the line was immediately clear, as the unit didn't look the same for much of remainder of the game. Beyond the Xs and Os, however, is where this team may miss Graham most of all, as he's the leader of the defense.

Even the other leaders look to Graham as a leader.

"That sucks for BG, man," Steven Nelson said after the game. "I have a lot of respect for that guy as a leader."



But the person hit hardest by the loss of Graham might his locker mate, Fletcher Cox, who was visibly upset on the field after seeing his teammate go down.

"It’s always tough and it was pretty emotional for me to see BG limp off the field. I know me and Brandon have played so much ball together, to see that it was pretty rough for me," Cox said. "Brandon is in a good spot now — we’ll talk, and see what happens, but we got his back.

"BG has been my locker mate since I got here, he just won’t be on the field on Sundays. I have to make sure he stays in a good place."



While the Eagles can't replace Graham's presence as a person, they'll have to try to replace his on-field production. Luckily, they have some depth to behind him, and fans can expect to see plenty of Derek Barnett, who had a bad game against the Niners, and Josh Sweat, who just signed a three-year extension, as well as more Ryan Kerrigan and rookie Tarron Jackson.

