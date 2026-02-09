Eagles to hire Chris Kuper to be their new offensive line coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Chris Kuper to be their new offensive line coach, according to multiple reports. A league source confirmed the hire. Kuper will replace legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who last week announced he'll no longer coach the Eagles' offensive line.

Kuper played guard for the Denver Broncos for eight years from 2006 to 2013, appearing in 90 games with 79 starts.

His NFL coaching career began in 2016:

• Miami Dolphins (2016): Offensive quality control coach

• Miami Dolphins (2017–2018): Assistant offensive line coach

• Denver Broncos (2019–2021): Assistant offensive line coach

• Minnesota Vikings (2022–2025): Offensive line coach



Kuper's contract with the Vikings expired at the end of the 2025 season. He was not retained.

The Vikings surrendered 60 sacks in 2025, tied for second-most in the NFL. They were also bounced in the playoffs the year before, largely because they couldn't protect Sam Darnold, who was sacked nine times in an ugly Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings did suffer their share of injuries along the offensive line, notably missing star LT Christian Darrisaw for 10 games in 2024 and 7 games in 2025. They also employed a first-year starting quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, as well as a sack magnet in QB2 Carson Wentz.

New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was in Vikings training camp as a player during the 2022 season, and he played for the Vikings for a couple of months during the 2023 season, so there was some overlap with Kuper. Perhaps more notably is that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio employed Kuper as his assistant offensive line coach when he was the head coach of the Broncos.

