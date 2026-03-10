Report: Eagles re-sign TE Grant Calcaterra

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed tight end Grant Calcaterra, a league source confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Calcaterra is kind of stuck in no-man's land as a tight end, in that he's a decent enough pass catcher, but not so much that anyone would consider him a TE1, even a low-end one. As a TE2, he simply can't block, and it was maddening that the Eagles kept putting him on the field in that type of role.

Calcaterra's best season was in 2024, when he had 24 catches for 298 yards and 1 TD while filling in for an oft-injured Dallas Goedert. However, in 2025, he had just 9 catches for 76 yards. In our stay or go series, only 7.9 percent of readers voted for Calcaterra to "stay," so his re-signing is a bit of a surprise.

The Calcaterra re-signing news comes minutes after reports that the team also agreed to terms with free agent blocking tight end Johnny Mundt.

It is still to be determined whether long-term Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will return to the team in 2026 or not.

