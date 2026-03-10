Report: Eagles agree to terms with TE Johnny Mundt

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent tight end Johnny Mundt, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Mundt, 31, previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him on Monday.

Mundt's receiving stats won't impress anyone. Over a nine-year career, he has 74 receptions for 658 yards and 4 TDs. His most productive season was in 2023, when he had 17 catches for 172 yards and 1 TD with the Vikings.

But, what Mundt does bring to the table is blocking ability. For example, he's No. 86 going in motion from the right side of the screen to the left (video via @TexansJacob):

During the 2025 season, it was maddening that the Eagles kept putting Grant Calcaterra on the field to be a blocking tight end, when that is simply not his game. During a February interview session with local media, Howie Roseman recognized that his priorities at that position have to change a bit going forward.

"I would say that the tight end position starts with me in evolving," Roseman said. "You know, I think that from my perspective, I've always had an affinity for receiving tight ends.

"And so I think that that's also something that as you evolve as a GM, as an evaluator, and you watch what's out there, you got to be cognizant of the fact that at some levels, the game has changed, and so there's certainly room for both of those spots. I think when you look at our room this year, probably needed more of a diverse skill set at that position. All good players that we had there, but probably could have used [more blocking ability]."

(The Eagles did also reportedly just re-sign Calcaterra, but his role will likely be different in 2026.)

Also noteworthy is that Mundt will not count toward the comp pick formula since he was released by the Jaguars.

