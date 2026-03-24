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March 24, 2026

Eagles to sign WR Elijah Moore

The Eagles added another short, speedy receiver on a one-year deal in Elijah Moore, who was originally drafted by Joe Douglas with the Jets.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
033426ElijahMoore Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images

Elijah Moore

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Elijah Moore, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Moore was a Jets second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2021 draft. He is a five-year vet who is now on his fifth NFL team. He previously played for the Jets, Browns, Bills, and Broncos. His career stats:

 Elijah MooreRec Yards YPC TD 
2021 (NYJ) 43 538 12.5 
2022 (NYJ) 37 446 12.1 
2023 (CLE) 59 640 10.8 
2024 (CLE) 61 538 8.8 
2025 (BUF/DEN) 112 12.4 


Moore had his worst NFL season in 2025, when he had just 9 catches for the Bills in 9 games. The Bills waived him, and he signed with the Broncos' practice squad, never appearing in any regular season games in Denver. He did appear briefly in the AFC Championship Game, making 1 catch for 4 yards.

Like Marquise Brown, who the Eagles signed a week ago, Moore is small (5'10, 178), and fast (4.35 40 yard dash):

However, also like Brown, Moore's speed hasn't really translated to big plays in the NFL, as he has a very low 10.9 career yards per catch average. By comparison, Eagles backup TE Grant Calcaterra has an 11.8 career yards per catch average.

It's probably also noteworthy that Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas drafted Moore when he was the general manager of the Jets.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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