August 24, 2025

Report: Eagles trade OL Darian Kinnard to the Packers

After spending last year as a backup for the Eagles, the versatile lineman is sent packing for an extra draft pick.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles have traded OL Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers for a 2027 sixth-round pick, the Eagles confirmed on Sunday night. It's the third trade that Howie Roseman has made Sunday.

Kinnard was active for just two games in 2024. He played 3 snaps in garbage time against the Bengals, and he started the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Giants. Despite his complete lack of meaningful playing time, Kinnard was able to stick on the 53-man roster for the entire season.

Kinnard seemed poised to play a bigger role for the Eagles in 2025, as Jeff Stoutland played him at RT, RG, and LG throughout training camp. But Kinnard became expendable after the team traded for Fred Johnson, the team's swing tackle in 2024.

Kinnard has the odd distinction of playing for three consecutive Super Bowl winners in three professional seasons. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023, and the Eagles in 2024.

