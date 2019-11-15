Report: Former Eagles RB Jay Ajayi visiting the team in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are having former running back Jay Ajayi in for a visit on Friday, ahead of their matchup this weekend with the New England Patriots, according to a report late Thursday night by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That's probably not good news.

In the Birds' win over the Bears Week 9, Jordan Howard injured his shoulder and did not finish the game. He has been a limited participant in practice this week. Howard (6'1, 225) and Ajayi (6'0, 223) have similar body types and skill sets, and would fill the same role in the Eagles' offense.

The Patriots' defense, as we noted in our five matchups to watch, is potentially vulnerable against the run. The Eagles need Howard to play in this game, especially considering their passing game is already without DeSean Jackson (abdomen), and might be missing Alshon Jeffery, who has not participated in practice all week with an ankle injury. The run game is arguably the Eagles' best chance to win this game, and Howard has been the Eagles' most consistent runner this season.

A healthy Ajayi makes sense as a short-term replacement for Howard, or as something of a backup plan in-game if Howard plays but cannot finish. Obviously, Ajayi knows the offense, having already played a season and a half with the Eagles. In his time in Philly, Ajayi was a productive player, carrying 115 times for 592 yards (5.1 YPC) and 4 TDs. Of course, he hasn't played at all since he added a torn ACL to his already well-publicized degenerative knees Week 5 against the Vikings in 2018.

This offseason, Ajayi was an unrestricted free agent, but did not generate much interest. We'll update if the Eagles go ahead and sign him.

