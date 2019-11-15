More Sports:

November 15, 2019

Report: Former Eagles RB Jay Ajayi visiting the team in Philadelphia

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111519JayAjayi John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Should the Eagles bring Jay Ajayi back, that would be an indication that the team is concerned about Jordan Howard's shoulder injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles are having former running back Jay Ajayi in for a visit on Friday, ahead of their matchup this weekend with the New England Patriots, according to a report late Thursday night by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That's probably not good news. 

In the Birds' win over the Bears Week 9, Jordan Howard injured his shoulder and did not finish the game. He has been a limited participant in practice this week. Howard (6'1, 225) and Ajayi (6'0, 223) have similar body types and skill sets, and would fill the same role in the Eagles' offense.

The Patriots' defense, as we noted in our five matchups to watch, is potentially vulnerable against the run. The Eagles need Howard to play in this game, especially considering their passing game is already without DeSean Jackson (abdomen), and might be missing Alshon Jeffery, who has not participated in practice all week with an ankle injury. The run game is arguably the Eagles' best chance to win this game, and Howard has been the Eagles' most consistent runner this season.

A healthy Ajayi makes sense as a short-term replacement for Howard, or as something of a backup plan in-game if Howard plays but cannot finish. Obviously, Ajayi knows the offense, having already played a season and a half with the Eagles. In his time in Philly, Ajayi was a productive player, carrying 115 times for 592 yards (5.1 YPC) and 4 TDs. Of course, he hasn't played at all since he added a torn ACL to his already well-publicized degenerative knees Week 5 against the Vikings in 2018.

This offseason, Ajayi was an unrestricted free agent, but did not generate much interest. We'll update if the Eagles go ahead and sign him.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jordan Howard Jay Ajayi

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Former Eagles RB Jay Ajayi visiting the team in Philadelphia
111519JayAjayi

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
183_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved