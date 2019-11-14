More Sports:

November 14, 2019

Brandon Brooks named as the Eagles' Ed Block Courage Award winner for 2019

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Brandon Brooks has arguably been the Eagles' best player in 2019.

In addition to receiving a shiny new four-year contract extension worth over $54 million dollars, Philadelphia Eagles star RG Brandon Brooks was named as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner on Thursday.

Brooks has previously overcome bouts of anxiety. In 2019, he overcame an Achilles tear suffered during the divisional round of the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints.

Not only did Brooks unexpectedly recover in time for Week 1 of the regular season, but he has arguably also been the team's best player. If the voters know what they're looking at, Brooks will be a shoo-in as a First-Team All Pro.

Eagles vs. Patriots: Five matchups to watch | Eagles sign Brandon Brooks to four-year extension

This is the fourth straight season an Eagles player returning from a major injury has won the award, as Carson Wentz won it in 2018, Joe Walker won it in 2017, and Nolan Carroll won it in 2016. 

A look at the Eagles' recent history of the award:

 YearPlayer 
 2019Brandon Brooks 
 2018Carson Wentz 
 2017Joe Walker 
 2016Nolan Carroll 
 2015Fletcher Cox 
 2014Jeremy Maclin 
 2013Jason Kelce 
 2012Colt Anderson 
 2011Mike Patterson 
 2010Jason Avant 
 2009Michael Vick 
 2008Jon Dorenbos 


Brooks has been able to start every game this season, and has played 97 percent of the team's snaps.

