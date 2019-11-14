Brandon Brooks named as the Eagles' Ed Block Courage Award winner for 2019

In addition to receiving a shiny new four-year contract extension worth over $54 million dollars, Philadelphia Eagles star RG Brandon Brooks was named as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner on Thursday.

Brooks has previously overcome bouts of anxiety. In 2019, he overcame an Achilles tear suffered during the divisional round of the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints.

Not only did Brooks unexpectedly recover in time for Week 1 of the regular season, but he has arguably also been the team's best player. If the voters know what they're looking at, Brooks will be a shoo-in as a First-Team All Pro.

This is the fourth straight season an Eagles player returning from a major injury has won the award, as Carson Wentz won it in 2018, Joe Walker won it in 2017, and Nolan Carroll won it in 2016.

A look at the Eagles' recent history of the award:

Year Player 2019 Brandon Brooks 2018 Carson Wentz 2017 Joe Walker 2016 Nolan Carroll 2015 Fletcher Cox 2014 Jeremy Maclin 2013 Jason Kelce 2012 Colt Anderson 2011 Mike Patterson 2010 Jason Avant 2009 Michael Vick 2008 Jon Dorenbos



Brooks has been able to start every game this season, and has played 97 percent of the team's snaps.

