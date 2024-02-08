More Sports:

February 08, 2024

Report: Sixers to acquire Buddy Hield from Indiana Pacers

Buddy Hield, 31, is a career 40.1 percent three-point shooter and headed to the Sixers.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
The Sixers have traded for sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Sixers are finalizing a deal to acquire sharpshooter Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are sending Indiana Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks.

Hield, 31, is one of the league's foremost three-point shooting weapons, a true marksman from beyond the arc who adds tremendous gravity and floor spacing. Hield is not just one of the league's most accurate shooters, he is also an extremely versatile and high-volume one. For his career, Hield averages a massive 12.7 three-point attempts per 100 possessions, combining elite efficiency with elite volume.

According to a report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the three second-rounders going to Indiana are Toronto's 2024 second-rounder as well as Portland's and the Los Angeles Clippers' seconds in 2029.

