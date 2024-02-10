Report: Sixers to sign Kyle Lowry

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are expected to sign 17-year veteran guard Kyle Lowry once Lowry completes a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte acquired Lowry via trade from the Miami Heat earlier this month along with a first-round pick in exchange for Terry Rozier. But considering Lowry is 37 years old on an expiring contract and the Hornets are a rebuilding team focused on youth, there was little incentive on either side for the two parties to stick together.

Now Lowry, a Philadelphia native, will finally play for his hometown team after years of rumors about the team's interest in the Villanova product. After the trade which sent Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Cameron Payne and a second-round pick, the Sixers are without a solidified option at backup point guard. Payne has had a decent season up to this point, but Lowry's track record is far more impressive.

In addition to returning to his hometown, this will be a reunion for Lowry, who will once again play under Nick Nurse, the Sixers' first-year head coach who won a championship with Lowry when the two were with the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 28.0 minutes per game this season across 37 games with the Heat -- 35 of which were starts.

Lowry can serve several roles with this Sixers team, depending on what it needs from him. He can organize an offense and distribute the ball. He can play in and off-ball role and space the floor as an impressive three-point shooter. He can still defend, particularly against bigger guards and wings, due to his tremendous strength.

Lowry may not be the piece that puts the Sixers over the top. But he figures to make this team much better right off the bat.