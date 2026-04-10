Report: Sixers signing Dalen Terry to standard contract; Cam Payne to be waived

The Sixers are signing two-way wing Dalen Terry to a standard contract which includes a team option for the 2026-27 season and waiving veteran guard Cam Payne, according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Terry, 23, joined the Sixers on a two-way contract in February after being traded from the Chicago Bulls to the New York Knicks, from the Knicks to the New Orleans Pelicans and waived by New Orleans. Terry had exhausted all but one game of NBA availability remaining on his deal, but more importantly, Friday is the deadline for teams to waive players. So the Sixers have opted to waive Payne, currently sidelined with a right hamstring strain, to have Terry eligible for both remaining games in addition to any postseason action.

Payne, 31, had an impressive stint with the Sixers two seasons ago. After the Sixers traded Jared McCain and failed to acquire any talent at the deadline, they signed Payne, who had been spending the season playing in Serbia, to a rest-of-season veteran's minimum contract. Payne spent well over a month as a rotation regular for head coach Nick Nurse, but in recent weeks fell out of favor. He suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month which was supposed to sideline him for at least two weeks.

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