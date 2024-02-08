Report: Sixers trade Danuel House Jr. to Pistons

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are trading Danuel House Jr. and the New York Knicks' 2024 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons. What they will receive in return is unclear, as the primary motivation for the Sixers in doing this move is clearing salary cap room. House was on an expiring deal worth about $4.3 million.

House Jr., 30, has been shuffled in and out of the team's rotation for most of the year-plus he has spent in Philadelphia after signing a two-year deal in the summer of 2022.

According to a report from James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Sixers are receiving a top-55 protected 2028 second-round pick that will likely never convey -- this is a typical fashion in which teams execute salary dumps.

Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers seek to add via the buyout market, and mentions Philadelphia native and Villanova product Kyle Lowry of the Charlotte Hornets as a possible addition.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice