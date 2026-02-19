Reports: Eagles starting RT Lane Johnson and LG Landon Dickerson will return for 2026 season

Philadelphia Eagles RT Lane Johnson and LG Landon Dickerson will play during the 2026 season, according to a pair of reports. Let's review each player individually.

Lane Johnson

Johnson was the elite player in 2025 that he always is... until he suffered a Lisfranc injury, which ultimately cost him the last eight games of the season, a stretch during which the Eagles had a 3-5 record. Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' records when Lane doesn't play, since 2016:

• 2016: 2-8

• 2017: 1-0

• 2018: 0-1

• 2019: 3-1 (0-1 in playoffs)

• 2020: 2-7

• 2021: 1-3

• 2022: 1-1

• 2023: 1-0

• 2024: 1-1

• 2025: 3-5

• TOTAL: 15-27 (0.357)

By comparison, the Giants have a winning percentage of 0.336 since 2016. So, the Eagles are a tiny bit better than the Giants when Lane doesn't play.

There was some worry on social media that Johnson might lean toward retirement because Jeff Stoutland is no longer the Eagles' offensive line coach. But per Spotrac, Johnson is owed $41.7 million in cash in 2026. There was never any real threat of Johnson giving up that money by retiring.

On Thursday morning, Jeff McLane was able to get Johnson himself to confirm his return.

Landon Dickerson

Dickerson made the Pro Bowl in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Here's a cutup of Dickerson's pancakes in 2024, when the Eagles' offensive line as a whole was dominant.

We simply did not see much of that from Dickerson in 2025, as he battled through an assortment of injuries, some known, like an August meniscus injury that required "a minor procedure," and some that he kept to himself.

There were times in locker rooms after games when Dickerson looked like he had just been through a really rough day, physically. One example was after the Eagles' playoff loss to the 49ers, after which he gave a series of short-but-revealing answers about what his body went through over the course of five months.

Dickerson had a long injury history as a college prospect heading into the NFL:

November 2016: Torn ACL, right knee. October 2017: Right ankle surgery ended his season. 2018: Nagging/recurring left ankle injury caused him to miss most of the season. December 2020: Torn ACL, left knee.

Though Dickerson has avoided major injuries through his first five NFL seasons, he has accumulated a lot of wear and tear.

Dickerson is due $19 million in cash in 2026, so, again, like with Johnson above, it's hard to turn that kind of money down. But also, Dickerson has always struck me as a player who loves playing football, and all the camaraderie that goes along with it. He does not feel like a player who is destined to have a super long career, but it always felt like he'd push through and play again in 2026.

According to Derrick Gunn, Dickerson will indeed return for the 2026 season.

To be determined if he can once again be the player he was before 2025.

