Eagles stay or go: Guard

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the guards.

Landon Dickerson

Dickerson made the Pro Bowl in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Here's a cutup of Dickerson's pancakes in 2024, when the Eagles' offensive line as a whole was dominant.

We simply did not see much of that from Dickerson in 2025, as he battled through an assortment of injuries, some known, like an August meniscus injury that required "a minor procedure," and some that he kept to himself.

There were times in locker rooms after games that Dickerson looked like he had just been through a really rough day, physically. One example was after the Eagles' playoff loss to the 49ers. To his credit, Dickerson took a lot of questions after that game, even if he gave a lot of short answers. The following is the back-and-forth Dickerson had with reporters in regard to his health in 2025, with other questions about the the actual game omitted.

Question: "Was this one of the toughest years of your career?"

Dickerson: "Yeah."

Q: "I understand you were playing through a lot, coming back from [a meniscus injury] how do you balance playing -- versus not -- when you're hurt? Did it ever get that point?"

Dickerson: "You just feel like you let guys down."

Q: "Were there things that you thought might get better throughout the season, that didn't?"

Dickerson: "I don't really think anything."

Q: "Are you confident you can get your body back to where it needs to be to be the player you've been in the past?"

Dickerson: "If I had an answer, I'd tell you."

Q: "What were you playing through this year?"

Dickerson: "A lot."

Q: "When you say you don't want to let anyone down, is that more of just a you personally thing, or do you think that's like a team-wide culture kind of thing?"

Dickerson: "If you're in team sports, you understand that you don't want to let the guys down beside you, because you've been through a lot."

Q: "You've played through a lot of injuries. You've come back from a lot of injuries. I guess, how does this season compare to some of the experiences you've had in the past?"

Dickerson: "Shitty."

Q: "Do you expect some offseason procedures? Surgeries?"

Dickerson: "I don't know."

So, he didn't say much, but in a way he also kind of said a lot. Clearly, he played through a lot of pain for nearly five months.

Dickerson had a long injury history as a college prospect heading into the NFL:

November 2016: Torn ACL, right knee. October 2017: Right ankle surgery ended his season. 2018: Nagging/recurring left ankle injury caused him to miss most of the season. December 2020: Torn ACL, left knee.

Though Dickerson has avoided major injuries through his first five NFL seasons, he has accumulated a lot of wear and tear.

Dickerson is due $19 million in cash in 2026, so, you know. there's that. But also, he strikes me as a player who loves playing football, and all the camaraderie that goes along with it. He does not feel like a player who is destined to have a super long career, but I do think he'll push through and play again in 2026. Stay .

Tyler Steen

After losing camp battles his first two seasons to Cam Jurgens and Mekhi Becton, Steen finally locked down the starting RG job in 2025.

Steen led all Eagles offensive players with 1009 snaps played in 2025. PFF had him down for 2 sacks allowed.

Though Steen didn't have a ton of highlight reel run blocks like Becton did the previous season, he was effective in pass protection and in my opinion wasn't some sort of obvious liability in the run game. He was fine, especially for a guy in his first season as a regular starter who played exclusively at OT in college.

Steen can build on his 2025 season, and he should be back as a starter once again. Stay .

Matt Pryor

The Eagles signed Pryor to a one-year deal during the 2025 offseason. He won a roster spot as a backup over guys like Kendall Lamm and Kenyon Green, but never really looked all that good in camp.

Pryor was a storyline in two games in 2025:

• In Week 3 against the Rams, Lane Johnson suffered a neck injury and Pryor filled in at RT. It was clear throughout training camp and the preseason games that Pryor wasn't good, especially at offensive tackle. THAT'S WHY YOU TRADED FOR FRED JOHNSON, GUYS! But for some insane reason, the Eagles played Pryor over Johnson. When Pryor struggled, the Eagles benched him in favor of Johnson, and the offense stabilized.

• In a loss to the Cowboys, Pryor played 2 snaps as a sixth offensive lineman. On one of them, he lined up incorrectly and was called for an illegal formation penalty, wiping out a 20-yard pass to Dallas Goedert and helping kill a drive.



This one is easy. Go .

