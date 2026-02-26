Voters to weigh in on longstanding rule requiring Philly elected officials to resign before running for a new office

Philadelphia elected officials could be allowed to keep their existing jobs if they decide to run for state or federal office under legislation that was approved by City Council on Thursday.

The resign-to-run rule, which requires city officials to step down from their positions before they can launch a campaign for a new role, has been in place since the Home Rule Charter was adopted in 1951. The new bill, which passed with a 15-1 vote, would remove that requirement for all elected officials, except the mayor, who seek office outside Philadelphia government.

The decision of whether to change the longstanding rule will now be put forth as a ballot question in the May election.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-At-Large) first proposed the legislation in the fall. He later amended it to exclude city employees running for elected office and added language to say that candidates could not appear on the ballot twice — so an elected official couldn't run for reelection and another seat at the same time. The resignation requirement would still be in place for local officials running for mayor, district attorney or row office positions.

Local politicians have tried and failed to change resign-to-run on three separate occasions. Voters rejected repealing the rule in 2007 and 2014, and a bill in 2020 was never voted out of City Council.

This time around, Thomas thinks the change will appeal more to voters as it's a different political climate both locally and nationally. He thinks the congressional race to replace U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D-3rd) has "created an appetite for legislation like this," although it's too late for this bill to impact that race.