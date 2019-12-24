Kick off 2020 with Resolution Run through Valley Forge

Kick off 2020 with a group run through Valley Forge National Historical Park organized by Philadelphia Runner.

If your New Year's resolution is to get fit and healthy, then this is a great way to start.

The 3-mile run will begin at 9 a.m. Runners are asked to gather at the Visitor Center.

During the American Revolution, Valley Forge was the site of winter encampment of the Continental Army from the 1777 to 1778. On the run, participants will see monuments, meadows and woodlands.

Afterward, the fun continues at Philadelphia Runner's new store at the King of Prussia Mall. There will be light refreshments, raffles and a resolution wall where runners can share their goals for 2020.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

9 a.m. | Free

Starting at the Visitor Center at Valley Forge

1400 N. Outer Line Dr., King of Prussia, PA 19406

