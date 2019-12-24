More Events:

December 24, 2019

Kick off 2020 with Resolution Run through Valley Forge

The 3-mile run is organized by Philadelphia Runner

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Valley Forge National Historical Park Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Join a group run through Valley Forge National Historical Park to begin the new year.

If your New Year's resolution is to get fit and healthy, then this is a great way to start.

RELATED: You can sign up for unlimited barre3 classes to use through January | Life Time opening doors to non-members for limited time

The 3-mile run will begin at 9 a.m. Runners are asked to gather at the Visitor Center.

During the American Revolution, Valley Forge was the site of winter encampment of the Continental Army from the 1777 to 1778. On the run, participants will see monuments, meadows and woodlands.

Afterward, the fun continues at Philadelphia Runner's new store at the King of Prussia Mall. There will be light refreshments, raffles and a resolution wall where runners can share their goals for 2020.

Resolution Run

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
9 a.m. | Free
Starting at the Visitor Center at Valley Forge
1400 N. Outer Line Dr., King of Prussia, PA 19406

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

