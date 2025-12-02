Joan Shepp reveals its 'secret sauce' to success after being named one of 50 best clothing stores in U.S.

After 54 years in business, Joan Shepp continues to uphold its tradition of standing out from other clothing retailers in Philadelphia.

The family-owned shop in Rittenhouse was recently named as one of the 50 best clothing stores in America by the New York Times for staying on the "cutting edge" of fashion trends while maintaining its affordability and extensive selection of branded clothing — and its owner has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

In a story published Sunday, reporter Steven Kurutz wrote that even after decades at the forefront of the city's fashion industry, Joan Shepp "hasn't lost its underground cool," likening its design and selection to "Barneys New York in its heyday" and praising the store for its relatively inclusive range in style and prices.

"We are honored and so excited to be recognized by the New York Times," Ellen Shepp, store owner and daughter of the founder, said in a statement. "We love Philadelphia and love representing the city with our love of fashion."

The boutique carries dozens of name-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and, since 2019, home decor — consistently stocking its shelves with the biggest names in fashion while also shining a light on emerging or local designers. Joan Shepp hosts weekly spotlights of different designers and industry trends as well as community events like their annual Women of Substance & Style.

The store's owner said the trick to keeping their finger on the pulse of an ever-changing industry is the camaraderie she shares with her colleagues and customers, who work together to navigate and discuss the latest online trends and how it can be translated to the storefront. One of the ways the shop achieves this is through its creative window displays, which are changed regularly based on the season, holiday, new arrivals and ongoing deals.

Over the course of its operation, Joan Shepp has become a staple of the city's retail scene and has been continuously recognized by publications, like in July when Vogue called the store an "industry leader and iconic concept store."

Joan Shepp opened her first namesake location in Lafayette Hill in 1971 and moved to Center City in 1999. Her daughter, Ellen, began working for her in 1984. The duo moved to their newest location at 1905 Walnut St. near Rittenhouse Square in September.

Ellen attended the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science to study fashion merchandising, but she said her "true education" was from her mother and the women working in the brand's flagship store.

"The incredible secret sauce [of Joan Shepp] is the staff," she said. "... We hunt and gather for the most interesting. My mother has been on the cutting edge since the beginning. She is so brave and passionate. I am lucky to have the best mentor in the world."