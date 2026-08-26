Ritz Five movie theater shut down indefinitely due to fire code violation

City inspectors have shut down the Ritz Five movie theater for the foreseeable future.

A cease operations notice posted on the building's front door Tuesday said the Old City theater had violated Philadelphia's fire code. The order will remain in effect until Ritz Five management obtains an electrical permit and installs an alarm system with a shunt switch, which cuts electricity to audio equipment when the alarm is triggered, throughout the building.

"Attention all customers," a separate paper taped to the entrance read. "Until further notice, we are closed and cannot serve any customers until we resolve this matter. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience. Please consult the customer service information, or your ticket email, to get a refund."

Landmark Theatres, the parent chain of Ritz Five, has scrubbed all showtimes from its website. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice A cease operations notice on the front entrance of the Ritz Five said the theater will remain closed until its fire alarm system has been installed.

Philadelphia property records indicate the Ritz Five had failed inspections on March 18 and Aug. 11. It has seven open violations with the Department of Licenses & Inspections.

In addition to the fire alarm citations, the theater also was fined for failing to remove curtains obstructing exit doors, renew its food license and provide documentation that all of its black curtains and wall hangings are flame retardant. It must also ensure its exit doors close and latch completely shut on their own.

Ritz Five's fire alarm certification lapsed in 2024.

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