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August 26, 2026

Ritz Five movie theater shut down indefinitely due to fire code violation

L&I says the Old City theater must install a fire alarm system with a shunt switch before it can reopen.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Government L&I
Ritz Five closed Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

The city's Licenses & Inspections Department has shut down the Ritz Five movie theater, located at 214 Walnut St.

City inspectors have shut down the Ritz Five movie theater for the foreseeable future.

A cease operations notice posted on the building's front door Tuesday said the Old City theater had violated Philadelphia's fire code. The order will remain in effect until Ritz Five management obtains an electrical permit and installs an alarm system with a shunt switch, which cuts electricity to audio equipment when the alarm is triggered, throughout the building.

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"Attention all customers," a separate paper taped to the entrance read. "Until further notice, we are closed and cannot serve any customers until we resolve this matter. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience. Please consult the customer service information, or your ticket email, to get a refund."

Landmark Theatres, the parent chain of Ritz Five, has scrubbed all showtimes from its website. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cease operations noticeKristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

A cease operations notice on the front entrance of the Ritz Five said the theater will remain closed until its fire alarm system has been installed.


Philadelphia property records indicate the Ritz Five had failed inspections on March 18 and Aug. 11. It has seven open violations with the Department of Licenses & Inspections. 

In addition to the fire alarm citations, the theater also was fined for failing to remove curtains obstructing exit doors, renew its food license and provide documentation that all of its black curtains and wall hangings are flame retardant. It must also ensure its exit doors close and latch completely shut on their own.

Ritz Five's fire alarm certification lapsed in 2024.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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