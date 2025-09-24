More Events:

September 24, 2025

Riverbend’s Shiverfest returns Oct. 4 with fall fun for families

Annual festival includes food trucks, haunted trails and live entertainment

Riverbend Environmental Education Center will celebrate the season with its annual Shiverfest on Saturday, Oct. 4, offering an afternoon and evening of outdoor activities, entertainment and a touch of Halloween spirit.

The festival, a fall tradition at the Gladwyne preserve, runs from 3 to 8 p.m. Families can take part in a trick-or-treat trail, pony rides, tree climbing, bounce houses and face painting. For those seeking a seasonal scare, Shiverfest includes both haunted and “not so haunted” walking trails through the preserve.

Live music, a circus show and insect demonstrations round out the lineup, along with raffles and other family-friendly activities. Food trucks — including Victor’s Pizza, Chewy’s and Dre’s Water Ice & Ice Cream — will be on site, and Riverbend will provide complimentary adult beverages.

Tickets are available online. The center offers reduced-cost options for those with SNAP, EBT or PA ACCESS cards, or anyone experiencing financial hardship. Volunteers can also gain free admission by helping during the event.

Shiverfest is one of Riverbend’s signature fundraisers, supporting its mission of environmental education and stewardship in the Philadelphia region.

Shiverfest 2025

Saturday, Oct. 4 from 3-8 p.m.
Riverbend Environmental Education Center
1950 Spring Mill Road
Gladwyne PA  19035
$39.19 for adults; $32.78 for children ages 3-13

