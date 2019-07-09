More News:

July 09, 2019

Philadelphia man charged in fatal Robbinsville hit-and-run

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A Philadelphia man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident that left one man dead and seven others injured last month in South Jersey, officials said.

The crash occurred June 24 on Route 130 in Robbinsville, Mercer County, after authorities said 24-year-old Robert Torres, of Philadelphia, forced a southbound driver into the northbound lanes, according to NJ 101.5.

At around 6:30 p.m., Torres allegedly forced the driver of a Pontiac Trans Am into two cars traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Trans Am, identified as 23-year-old Vincent Zitani, of Yardville, died at the scene.

Seven other people involved in the crash were hospitalized.

Torres allegedly drove his white GMC Savina van away from the scene and later parked it in Langhorne, Bucks County, where it was discovered the day after the crash.

Members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force captured Torres on Monday. He has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, several counts of assault by auto causing bodily injury and charges related to driving with a suspended or revoked license.

