August 14, 2024

Santucci's Pizza plans three new restaurants in South Jersey and one in University City

The shop that started in Northeast Philly in 1959, known for its square pies, is adding a shore location in Brigantine as well as Cherry Hill and Deptford.

Michael Tanenbaum
Santucci's Original Square Pizza was founded in Northeast Philly in 1959. The expanding franchise plans to add three more stores in New Jersey in Cherry Hill, Deptford and Brigantine.

Santucci's Original Square Pizza, the pizzeria founded in Northeast Philly, will add to its footprint in the region with three locations in South Jersey and one more in the city. The restaurant is known for its square pies that have sauce on top of the cheese.

According to Santucci's website, the Jersey locations will be in Cherry Hill, at 100 Springdale Road in the Holly Ravine Shopping Center; Deptford, at 1710 Clements Bridge Road; and Brigantine, at 3800 Brigantine Blvd. Opening dates for the new shops have not been announced. The Brigantine restaurant has been planned since at least October, but is yet to open. 

MORE: Philadelphia Eagles players are working on third Christmas album, Lane Johnson says

In New Jersey, there are Santucci's locations in Wildwood, Ventnor and Washington Township. In Philadelphia, the business has shops in the Italian Market, Roxborough and on North Broad Street near Wallace Street. The company's website lists another Santucci's planned for University City. Other stores in the Philadelphia region are in Fairless Hills, Media and Paoli.

Santucci's expanded to the Jersey Shore in 2018 when it opened inside a former hardware store in Ventnor. Then in 2019, it opened a pizzeria on the Ocean City Boardwalk; that location closed in 2022. And two years ago, Santucci's opened in Wildwood.

The business was founded in the Juniata Park neighborhood of Northeast Philly in 1959 by husband-and-wife Joseph and Philomena Santucci and still follows the family recipe for making its pizzas in square pans. 

Frank Santucci took over the family business in 1976 and kept the original location for more than 40 years before moving to South Philly.

Santucci's Original Square Pizza's restaurants are separate from Joe Santucci's Original Square Pizza Bar & Grill in Northeast Philly and  Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza, in Warminster and Hatfield in Montgomery County. Those restaurants are run by Frank Santucci's brother Joe and sister Teresa, respectively.

Michael Tanenbaum
