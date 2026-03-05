Cause of industrial explosion in Gloucester County remains under investigation

The explosion at the Savita Naturals industrial facility in Swedesboro, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon left four people hospitalized and caused extensive damage to the buildings nearby.

The cause of the blast, which happened at 2:30 p.m. and was felt miles away, remains under investigation. On Wednesday evening, Gloucester County officials lifted the shelter-in-place order that had been issued for a two-mile radius from the building at 600 Heron Dr. There is no direct threat to the health and safety of the communities nearby, they said.

MORE: N.J. Turnpike Authority testing a sticker alternative to E-ZPass transponders

The explosion occurred inside the Savita Naturals facility, which processes cocoa butter for the chocolate industry, Gloucester County officials said. A large amount of propane is stored on site for these processes.

Air quality tests in the area found no hazardous substances after the explosion and further monitoring is ongoing. Fire and emergency response crews were burning off remaining toxins at the site on Wednesday night.

"In my tenure, I'm in my 25th year, this is the largest industrial accident that I can recall," Joseph Flatley, chief of the Logan Township Police Department, said during a press conference. "It was a terrible tragedy that took place out there. … The community is safe. There are no ongoing hazards."

Four people at the facility — believed to be workers — were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. All other employees are accounted for.

Another person in a nearby facility was sent to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency following the blast.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the Savita Naturals building and the adjacent building, said Andrew Halter, the county's chief of HazMat. The 600 block of Heron Drive and surrounding businesses are closed.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Wednesday that she had been made aware of the situation, and that state police were on the scene.

"We are actively supporting with resource coordination and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of residents and support those impacted," Sherrill said.

Representatives with Gloucester County and Logan Township Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.