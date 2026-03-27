Schuylkill River Sojourn returns with 112-mile paddle to Boathouse Row this June

The Schuylkill River Sojourn will return this June, offering paddlers a chance to travel more than 100 miles of waterway from central Pennsylvania to Philadelphia over the course of a week.

The annual event runs June 13-19, beginning in Schuylkill Haven and ending at Boathouse Row. Participants can sign up for the full 112-mile trip or choose individual days along the route.

Organized by Schuylkill River Greenways, the Sojourn combines a guided kayak and canoe trip with overnight camping, meals and logistical support. Each day typically covers 14 to 18 miles, with trained river guides leading the group and support teams handling gear transport and shuttles. Guides are certified in CPR, first aid and water safety, with a lead boat setting the pace and a sweep at the back to make sure no one falls behind.

This year’s trip also connects to the United States’ 250th anniversary, with programming focused on the river’s role in the country’s history. The Schuylkill is often referred to as the “River of Revolutions” for its impact on the American, industrial and environmental eras, as well as its current use for recreation.

What the experience includes

Participants camp at a different location each night along the watershed, with gear transported ahead to the next stop. Meals are included, often prepared by community groups in towns along the route.

The event has built a following over nearly three decades, drawing returning paddlers as well as first-timers. A smaller group completes the full trip each year, while many join for a day or weekend segment, including the final stretch into Philadelphia with skyline views along the river.

Cost and registration details

Costs vary based on how many days participants sign up for. Daily rates are $130 for adults and $75 for youth ages 16 and under. The full trip costs $775 for adults and $500 for youth, with a limit of two youth per paying adult. Multi-day options include a $360 long weekend package and a $350 midweek “City Challenge.” Registration is open now through Schuylkill River Greenways.