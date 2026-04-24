Second round 2026 NFL mock draft

Why do this? Well, you already clicked, so got 'eem. Boom, I win. Here's my pointless, certain to be very inaccurate 2026 second-round NFL mock draft.

33) 49ers (from Jets): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M: Clelin Ferrell and Bryce Huff (lol) led the Niners in sacks in 2025 with 4 apiece. They'll be getting Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams back from injury, but their injuries in 2025 exposed a lack of depth.

34) Cardinals: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo: This team has nothing. No quarterback, no line, no defense. And they selected a running back with the third overall pick. Here they'll take another player at a position of relative unimportance, because he's arguably the most talented player available. EMW will replace the aging and expensive Budda Baker.

35) Bills (from Titans): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson: Parker was considered a top-10 type of prospect heading into 2025, but he had a down year (37 tackles, 5 sacks). Personally, I think it's nuts that he dropped into Round 2, and the Bills clean up.

36) Raiders: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington: The Raiders drafted their franchise quarterback in Round 1, and they give him a big target to throw to in Round 2.

37) Giants: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State: The Giants have a gaping hole in the middle of their defense after trading Dexter Lawrence.

38) Texans (from Commanders): Christen Miller, DT, Georgia: The Texans are loaded on defense, except on the interior of their D-line.

39) Browns: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee: The Browns knocked out two needs in Round 1 with the selections of OL Spencer Fano and WR KC Concepcion. Here they take the best available corner.

40) Chiefs: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee: The Chiefs made two picks in the first round. They traded up for CB Mansoor Delane, and then took Peter Woods on the back end of the first round. They feel like a team uniquely positioned to take a swing on McCoy, a top-15 type of talent who fell far due to injury concerns.

41) Bengals: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia: The Bengals' defense was brutal in 2025, and they have nothing at linebacker.

42) Saints: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma: The Saints have needs all over the place, so they could go in any number of directions. Their pass rush must improve across the board, and Thomas would give them more juice off the edge.

43) Dolphins: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee: The Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle this offseason.

44) Jets (from Cowboys): D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana: The Jets took TE Kenyon Sadiq a year after selecting TE Mason Taylor 42nd overall. So, I dunno, they don't make a lot of sense. They also selected WR Omar Cooper late in the round. Here they turn to corner, where they land my favorite player in this draft. They have an obvious need at corner after trading Sauce Gardner.

45) Ravens: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri: Young is an intense edge who plays his ass off. Feels very much like a Ravens pick.

46) Buccaneers: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson: Terrell ran a 4.62, hence his drop deep into Round 2. But he's a good football player who could thrive in Todd Bowles' defense.

47) Colts: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona: Stukes was a late riser in the draft process, and Chris Ballard always picks ultra-athletic prospects.

48) Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama: Bernard is a do-it-all receiver who can complement Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

49) Vikings: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina: The Vikings reached a bit for DT Caleb Banks in Round 1. Here they take Cisse, a sticky corner, but one who did not produce many turnovers in college.

50) Lions: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn: The Lions reached in Round 1 for Blake Miller, a player whose toughness obviously appeals to Dan Campbell. Here they reach again for a high-effort edge in Crawford.

51) Panthers: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU: The Panthers could use more playmakers in their defense, and Haulcy had 8 INTs the last two seasons.

52) Packers: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech: The Packers didn't have a first-round pick because of their trade for Micah Parsons. Here they fortify their defensive line.

53) Steelers: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M: The Steelers took project OT Max Iheanachor in the first round. He'll likely sit for a year. Bisontis plugs in immediately at guard.

54) Eagles: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern: Tiernan has great size at 6'8, 323, and he is powerful, as you would expect, but he also has good athleticism. Tiernan has some versatility, having played both at RT and LT at Northwestern, and there's belief that he could also move to guard. He's battle tested heading into the pros, as he faced a lot of players in 2025 who will be earning NFL paychecks. He can plug in wherever needed first, whether that's a RT replacing Lane Johnson or at LG replacing Landon Dickerson.

55) Chargers: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan: Jim Harbaugh opts for familiarity on the edge in his former Michigan player in Moore.

56) Jaguars: Anthony Hill, LB, Texas: The talented Hill falls into the Jaguars' laps late in Round 2.

57) Bears: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois: Jacas stays in Illinois. He's an under-the-radar power rusher who should fit nicely in Chicago.

58) 49ers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville: Bell is the type of big receiver with YAC ability that the Niners love.

59) Texans: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech: Rodriguez feels like an on-the-field coach that DeMeco Ryans can trust long term.

60) Bears (from Bills): Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati: Golday is a great athlete who gives the Bears some coverage ability at linebacker.

61) Rams: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame: The Rams should be in the market for a WR after nearly trading for A.J. Brown.

62) Broncos: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt: Stowers feels like a fun toy for Sean Payton to move around his offense and create mismatches.

63) Patriots: Emmanuel Pregnon, iOL, Oregon: The Pats selected OT Caleb Lomu in Round 1, and they continue trying to solve their O-line issues in Round 2.

64) Seahawks: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State: Igbinosun is a big corner at 6'2, and though a little grabby he makes plays. He feels like a Seahawk.

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