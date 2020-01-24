Senior Bowl practice notes, Day 3

January 24, 2020
Day 3 of Senior Bowl practices is in the books, and we have notes. In case you missed our notes from Day 1 and Day 2, go check them out. On Day 3, we were moved to South Alabama's campus for an indoor practice, and the view wasn't particularly awesome, so for this version, I'll just name the player at each position that I think is the best fit for the Eagles.
• Steven Montez, Colorado: He's big, and has a strong arm. That's good enough for me in terms of linking the Eagles' interest to him.
We haven't really talked much about the quarterbacks here this week, because the Eagles don't need one, but Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love will probably be the first two players competing at the Senior Bowl selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. From what I saw all week (and again, I was paying attention in the same way that I was paying attention to Carson Wentz back in 2016), I'd rank them like so:
Herbert was named Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week:
🚨Oregon QB Justin Herbert named 2020 @seniorbowl Practice Player-of-the-Week. pic.twitter.com/QLepYu76vd— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 24, 2020
I can see that. I missed the final practice of the week on Thursday, and my understanding is that Herbert lit it up. Herbert and Love both had strong showings at the Senior Bowl, and many believe that they both solidified top 15 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is great for the Eagles.
Why? Well, again, they don't need a quarterback, so the more that go early in the draft, the more players of positional need will have a chance to fall to the Eagles at pick 21. Right now, it looks like four quarterbacks will get picked before 21. They would be Herbert, Love, LSU's Joe Burrow, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.
• Joshua Kelley, UCLA: He hit holes with authority, showed some juice as a runner, and he caught the ball really well. I love his fit in the Eagles' offense.
Here’s a couple highlights from Joshua Kelley and Darnay Holmes at the Reese’s Senior Bowl today. #UCLA #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/bMmYZKUJbb— Matt Joye (@mattjoye) January 23, 2020
• Denzel Mims, Baylor: After a really good performance on Day 2 making plays deep down the field, Mims stood out again on Day 3, making play after play in the red zone. Here's a one-handed grab he made in the corner of the end zone:
Denzel Mims really has been special all week, such an explosive players with advanced route-running technique.— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/bIc8Rz4Fy6
He has size, a track background, and he ran way better routes than anticipated. If he has a really good Combine, he could be an early Day 2 pick.
• Stephen Sullivan, LSU: He's a former wide receiver-turned-tight end who didn't get many opportunities in LSU's star-studded offense, but he's legit. A quick look:
LSU TE Stephen Sullivan has flown under the radar a bit, but I believe he's having a good week. Sullivan shows long and quick strides down the field, smoothness in his routes and strength at the catch point. He was also really physical as a blocker, stymieing each defender. pic.twitter.com/7vv9fkZocZ— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) January 23, 2020
The Eagles would be smart to draft a tight end on Day 3, if they're going to commit to a two-TE offense.
• Matt Peart, UConn: He has left-right tackle versatility, and has also played some guard, so he makes a ton of sense as a possible replacement for Halapoulivaati Vaitai, if Big V leaves in free agency.
• Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina: He has good quickness for his size (6'4, 267), and his strength reminds me a bit of Brandon Graham. He should have some inside-outside versatility in the NFL:
UNC’s Jason Strowbridge showing elite strength 💪 pic.twitter.com/J1bau4495o— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 22, 2020
He's going to be a Day 2 pick. I think he'd be great value to the Eagles in Round 3, if he's still there, but still a reasonable pick in Round 2.
• Larrell Murchison, North Carolina State: A little undersized at 6'2, 294, but he has impressive quickness, and can be disruptive in the Eagles' scheme that requires defensive ends to make plays:
Larrell Murchison was one of my top players yesterday. Flashed some very good agility and won several reps with spin moves like this. But also played with leverage and technique against the run. Understood when to drop his near knee to anchor vs double teams. pic.twitter.com/P6ag2nmQpY— Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) January 23, 2020
Round 4 would be good value.
• Logan Wilson, Wyoming: I've written about him plenty already, so in the interest of not sounding like a broken record, we'll just move on.
• Darnay Holmes, UCLA: He's got swagger, he's aggressive, he'll hit, and he makes plays on the football. Jim Schwartz will love this kid.
Darnay Holmes was a big winner from Day 1, stood out in practice and in interviews.pic.twitter.com/Jg8P647Oha— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 21, 2020
• Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne: I didn't identify any prospects that felt like obvious fits for what the Eagles seem to prioritize in their safeties, so I'll just get a little lazy here and pick a safety that should interest all 32 teams for his blend of size, athleticism, and competitiveness.
PICK! Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger makes the interception during one-on-one drills. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/nqbS438EyT— PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 22, 2020
