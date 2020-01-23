‘I can’t wait 2 tell my story!!!’: Terrell Owens responds to Donovan McNabb in electric Twitter rant

It’s been 15 years since the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, but it really still feels like 2005. Former head coach Andy Reid is back in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, and former franchise quarterback Donovan McNabb and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens are still fighting about how things went down in Philadelphia.

The 43-year-old McNabb appeared on “Untold Stories” with Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion earlier this week, and he didn’t hold back when addressing the situation between he and T.O. on the Eagles—specifically when Owens famously did sit-ups in his South Jersey driveway for the media during his contract holdout.

"We're sitting there at training camp just like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" McNabb said. "We're in our dorm rooms, and I'm just sitting there watching on TV. Brian Dawkins and (Jeremiah) Trotter were my roommates. Dawk would come in like, 'Man, what'd he do now?' And I was just like, 'Take a look.' It's like 'Days of Our Lives.' It's unbelievable. But that was something that kind of broke us up."

However, the six-time Pro Bowler McNabb said he has no hard feelings towards his former teammate.

"Hey, I give a nice peace sign and keep it moving," McNabb said. "I respect his time. I love my time. There's no need for me to try to dust off anything in the past, because what's in the past is in the past. You know, he's made a few comments as of late. That's cool with me. Listen, I'm a grown man. I handle grown-man business."

Well, the 46-year-old Owens got wind of McNabb’s most recent comments, and in typical T.O. fashion, he did NOT hold back in his response. The six-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro wideout took to Twitter late on Wednesday night and did not mince words when addressing McNabb.

The tweet thread, which contains some NSFW language, is nothing short of electric.

It’s clear that the bickering between McNabb and Owens will never end these many years later since they were last on the same team. And it’s obvious that these two guys won’t be going to a party together to cheer on their former head coach in the Super Bowl.