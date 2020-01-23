‘I can’t wait 2 tell my story!!!’: Terrell Owens responds to Donovan McNabb in electric Twitter rant

January 23, 2020
It’s been 15 years since the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, but it really still feels like 2005. Former head coach Andy Reid is back in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, and former franchise quarterback Donovan McNabb and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens are still fighting about how things went down in Philadelphia.
The 43-year-old McNabb appeared on “Untold Stories” with Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion earlier this week, and he didn’t hold back when addressing the situation between he and T.O. on the Eagles—specifically when Owens famously did sit-ups in his South Jersey driveway for the media during his contract holdout.
"We're sitting there at training camp just like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" McNabb said. "We're in our dorm rooms, and I'm just sitting there watching on TV. Brian Dawkins and (Jeremiah) Trotter were my roommates. Dawk would come in like, 'Man, what'd he do now?' And I was just like, 'Take a look.' It's like 'Days of Our Lives.' It's unbelievable. But that was something that kind of broke us up."
However, the six-time Pro Bowler McNabb said he has no hard feelings towards his former teammate.
"Hey, I give a nice peace sign and keep it moving," McNabb said. "I respect his time. I love my time. There's no need for me to try to dust off anything in the past, because what's in the past is in the past. You know, he's made a few comments as of late. That's cool with me. Listen, I'm a grown man. I handle grown-man business."
Well, the 46-year-old Owens got wind of McNabb’s most recent comments, and in typical T.O. fashion, he did NOT hold back in his response. The six-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro wideout took to Twitter late on Wednesday night and did not mince words when addressing McNabb.
The tweet thread, which contains some NSFW language, is nothing short of electric.
Ohhhh shit!!!! I can’t wait 2 tell my story!!! I’m bringing 🍿, doing sit-ups and gonna eat a couple cans of “CHUNKY SOUP!!” 😂😂😂— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020
This guy is a joke!! Talking bout I broke up the @eagles!! Did u tell em that u vouched for the Eagles to pay Westbrook but NOT ME!! 👌🏾😎🤦🏾♂️ It’s on! https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD
Hey @MasterTes!! Let me know when u want to hear the truth!! Did u ask him about those DUIs and what he was doing at the parties I threw at my house during “our time” in Philly?!! Hmmm Don’t worry, I’ll tell ya!! ✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020
Yes sirrrr! Grab a seat. And just like him, I handle grown man business. He didn’t want this smoke when I asked him after me & Hugh got into it that day but the same offer stands for him today as it did 16 years ago. 😎 This guy??!!! 🙄 He must be sober now?? 🤷🏾♂️ 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oLybeymLHD— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Naw!! 😂 I’ll NEVER be the bigger man because I don’t eat CHUNKY SOUP on a regular but I’ve been the bigger man for years knowing that his jealous ass was the reason I didn’t return to Philly. https://t.co/gxlEFlWzaI— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Love u back!! https://t.co/qfuXnsAZf7— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
January 23, 2020
😎 Nahhhhh. But thanks for the quote tho 👌🏾 https://t.co/Owg2iVzpFD— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Yep! Look a lil deeper!!! https://t.co/4pR8ihb2D9— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
What tactics? And what shenanigans? 🙂 https://t.co/P9hcupnO2s— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
That’s what u along with the rest of the world didn’t know & don’t know about the contract was that it wasn’t GUARANTEED the way it was structured. Funny how the media reports things and y’all think it’s the truth. 🙄 https://t.co/7phIJgxDmR— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
.@MasterTes Along with the sharing of what it meant to be the 3rd black QB to start in the Super Bowl but did he share that he was and is the “FIRST and ONLY” QB, black or white, to throw up in the huddle?! 😂😂😂— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Oh yeh! Just found out why he was throwing up too. 🤷🏾♂️🍿 https://t.co/NsXPfCeF49
January 23, 2020
Believe what u wanna believe. U might be 1 of a few that wants to take his side. U ain’t gotta listen lol 😆— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
He knows what it is!! https://t.co/A4YgHyC9HT
No, he said “I” broke the team up. https://t.co/Sw0OFdfHHx— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Since u know it’s an open forum then just know that u’re not gonna be excluded from any clap back whether it’s ur opinion or not. U gave a comment and I responded, simple as that. It’s all good 😜 https://t.co/7UZZSE6oMv— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
EXACTLY. https://t.co/K6Nk3sAH1u— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Don’t fall for this BS! He brought this up!! Bro u can think what u want about me. I’m good. I know who I am & what I did in locker rooms. Answer this, what players have validated that I was a bad teammate or u just going by what the media says? 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/SG4mto83nZ— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
U see how the media works?!! 😂 https://t.co/7FmqJ5qMOw— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Tell me @bammerdoes??? Seriously!!!What am I gaining?? He’s the one that called me out on the @MasterTes “Untold Stories” show!! 🤷🏾♂️ OINK OINK 🐷 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ch8ThxHlwO— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
So do I! He should’ve thought about all that before this became a story about me. He wasn’t worrying about his family before. 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/S2GSxgFpj6— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Cole, I’m in Florida minding my own business. I guess bringing me up is his way to be relevant again?! 🤷🏾♂️ He talking sit-ups, pizza, me playing basketball in my yard, etc etc etc— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
But “I” broke up the eagles?!
Me: No DUIs, No Sexual Assault cases
Me: Model Citizen over here https://t.co/H8UKVk5SIF
Since he was so good, he shouldn’t have needed me to get back to the Super Bowl! Remember, he said I had nothing to do with them getting to the Super Bowl because I didn’t play in the 2 playoff games in which I was still rehabbing. 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ But “I” kept them from going back?! 😂😂 https://t.co/0oLHdv8I5P— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Who cares?!!!!! 🤣🤣🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤣🤣 https://t.co/gVisTmqGia— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
Keep that same perspective when I explain from “view point.” Naw, u heard what u wanted to hear. Better yet, u heard what the media reported which isn’t factual. So again, when I answer questions just keep that same perspective. https://t.co/IF9MO3FKWG— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
PREACH!! But let him tell it, he didn’t need me. How many Super Bowls did he get to with 4 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP games prior to me getting there?! https://t.co/JYBTYoLXpe— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
FACTS 💯 https://t.co/cdFCzFc1BQ— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020
It’s clear that the bickering between McNabb and Owens will never end these many years later since they were last on the same team. And it’s obvious that these two guys won’t be going to a party together to cheer on their former head coach in the Super Bowl.