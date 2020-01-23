More Sports:

January 23, 2020

The Eagles reportedly discussed a coaching position, including offensive coordinator, with QB Josh McCown

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
50_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Josh_McCown_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Quarterback Josh McCown walks off the field after the Philadelphia Eagles wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles and Josh McCown, who finished the season at quarterback after Carson Wentz was injured in their wild-card loss to the Seahawks, discussed the possibility of the 40-year-old veteran returning next season. 

Not as a backup quarterback, but as a coach ... possibly even offensive coordinator. 

Per McLane, the conversations took place during McCown's exit interviews — prior to Pederson publicly backing then-OC Mike Groh before eventually letting him go — and included a chat with owner Jeffrey Lurie. Ultimately, McCown decided he isn't quite ready to retire from playing.

While it’s unclear whether the team offered McCown a position, the 40-year-old veteran told the Eagles that he wasn’t ready to officially retire from his playing career, a source said.

Aside from meeting with coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman, McCown also sat down with owner Jeffrey Lurie, according to a source. Lurie doesn’t typically meet with players immediately after the season ends. ...

The Eagles had yet to fire offensive coordinator Mike Groh on Jan. 6, the day after the season-ending playoff loss to the Seahawks. Pederson said two days later that Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were returning, although he then walked back those comments and said he had yet to make final decisions on his staff.  [inquirer.com]

The next day, the team announced that neither would return the following year.

Considering McCown seemed happy in retired life before the Eagles lured him back on a one-year deal to back up Wentz after Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist in the preseason, and that McCown tore his hamstring in that playoff loss to Seattle, it's somewhat surprising that he isn't quite ready to hang it up yet. 

Furthermore, it's interesting that McCown was one of the first conversations the Eagles had in this whole coaching search — it took place before they fired Groh, after all — rather than a guy they circled back to after they were turned down by others, as has been the case with other candidates Graham Harrell and James Urban. 

And then there's the question of McCown's qualifications, given that his only coaching experience has been one season of high school football that was cut short by his return to the NFL (although he still flew down every week for the games). While McCown may not have any "real" NFL coaching experience, has has played for nine NFL teams and countless offensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches throughout his nearly two decades in the league. He's also spent a lot of time as a backup, something he and Pederson have in common, and has likely learned quite a bit about what goes into being a coach at this level. 

[NOTE: Of course, this is where we point out that not all offensive coordinator jobs are the same. One reason a first-time coach could work there for the Eagles is because of Pederson's control over the offense. While DC Jim Schwartz is solely in charge of the defense, his offensive counterpart will not have that same autonomy, with the team using Pederson's scheme and play-calling on Sundays. So, at least in theory, it could work.]

And then there's what the Eagles saw him do first-hand this season with Wentz. 

While a jump from player to coordinator would be a significant one, working under Pederson would have allowed McCown to learn on the job. He took on the role of a quasi-coach backing up quarterback Carson Wentz last season.

Wentz and others credited McCown, who had first met the starter months earlier, with his improved play in the last month of the season. The Eagles won their last four games to capture the NFC East title, with Wentz leading the team to last-second victories over the Redskins and New York Giants. He had a 100.8 passer rating over that span.  [inquirer.com]

And when Wentz went down in that playoff loss, McCown kept the Birds in the game despite the fact that he was stringing along a bunch of practice squad receivers and a patchwork offensive line — while playing with one hamstring torn completely off the bone. And his teammates clearly rallied around him.

How all that transfers to a coaching career remains to be seen, but given all that he has done during his playing career, McCown at least deserves a shot, whether that's here or elsewhere. 

All we know for sure is that the Eagles are still looking for their next offensive coordinator. 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Josh Mccown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Sources: Former GM Scot McCloughan has been Eagles consultant for over three years
012220ScotMcCloughan

Investigations

In 15-year-old cold case, Bucks County man charged with murdering his friend
Brundage Cold Case

Health News

CDC confirms first U.S. case of potentially deadly new coronavirus
Coronavirus washington

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Curt Schilling trending into Baseball Hall of Fame next year
Schilling Phils Manager

Valentine's Day

Give your valentine a unique gift – a painting of their pup in White Dog Cafe
White Dog Cafe pet portrait painting by Jay McClellan

Family-Friendly

2020 Philadelphia Auto Show will be open for 10 days
Details on the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved