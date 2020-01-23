More Sports:

January 23, 2020

A list of the players the Eagles talked to after Senior Bowl practices

By Jimmy Kempski
Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore

After each practice at the Senior Bowl, players are available on the field to speak both with NFL scouts and media. Teams will speak with hundreds of prospects throughout the draft process, at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, at pro days, individual workouts, and visits to team complexes.

In other words, don't make too much of the following list of players, although it's noteworthy that there isn't a randomness to it. Scouts seek out specific players after practice and zero in on them. It's also noteworthy that the Eagles have talked to way more prospects after practices than they have in the past in my experience, likely because of this:

Anyway, the list:

Quarterbacks

Steven Montez, Colorado (6'4, 240): He fits the profile of the bigger quarterback with a strong arm that the Eagles have targeted in the Doug Pederson era. 

Running backs

• JaMycal Hasty, Baylor (5'8, 203): Short, squatty back with some receiving ability, and special teams experience.

Tight ends

• Sean McKeon, Michigan (6'5, 238): Production wasn't great at Michigan, but is thought of as a decent blocker. Day 3 guy, maybe a UDFA.

Edge rushers

Bradlee Anae, Utah (6'3, 257): The Eagles like their pass rusher prospects to have good college production, and Anae had 30 sacks over his career at Utah, and 13 sacks in his senior season. He'll probably be a Day 2 pick.

Trevis Gipson, Tulsa (6'3, 259): 8 sacks, 15 TFL his senior season at Tulsa. He wasn't an obvious standout at the Senior Bowl practices.

Trevon Hill, Miami (6'3, 233): Weighed in at 6'3, 233, so he isn't a fit as a DE in the Eagles' scheme. Maybe they view him as a linebacker prospect? I doubt that, as they're more likely to convert safeties to linebacker than edge rushers to linebacker.

Alton Robinson, Syracuse (6'3, 259): Athletic DE who had 10 sacks in 2018, but just 4 in 2019. The Eagles should like his skill set on the edge, though he has been somewhat disappointing in Mobile.

Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina (6'4, 267): Weighed in at 267 pounds, well below his listed weight of 285. He does have some inside-outside pass rush ability, and the Eagles should have legitimate interest.

Defensive tackles

Darrion Daniels, Nebraska (6'3, 322): Highly recruited kid out of high school, who didn't produce often at OK State or Nebraska.

Marlon Davidson, Auburn (6'3, 297): Weighed in much heavier than his listed weight at 278. He played inside and outside at Auburn. At 297, he'll be at DT in the NFL, and he'd be a good fit in the Eagles' defense as a penetrating 3-tech. Arguably the best player on the field on Day 1, had a walking boot on his foot Day 2.

Leki Fotu, Utah (6'5, 337): Massive mountain of a man who did not participate this week because he was flagged for an injury.

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma (6'2, 304): Athletic freak of nature who could sneak into the first round with an excellent Combine, more likely a Day 2 guy, in my opinion.

DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State (6'4, 327): Overshadowed at OSU, but had some really nice moments in Mobile overwhelming smaller interior offensive linemen.

Benito Jones, Ole Miss (6'1, 321): Short, squatty DT who was highly recruited out of high school. Decent college production, body type reminds me a little too much of Elijah Qualls.

Safeties

Josh Metellus, Michigan (5'11, 210): Physical, aggressive player I thought might be a better fit as a linebacker, but his weigh-in results ended that thought. Probably more of a box safety, who can cover tight ends.

We'll update as we see more on-field interviews on the final day of practices (Thursday).

Eagles Stay or Go: ST | S | CB | LB | DT | DE | G/C | OT | TE | WR | RB | QB

Jimmy Kempski
