Eagles stay or go: Specialists

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2019 season is over, and there will be a lot of interesting decisions made on the players currently on the roster, more so than in most years. Let's take a position-by-position look at who will likely be back with the team in 2020, and who won't.

Previous stay or go positional analysis



Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Tackle | Guard/center

Defensive end | Defensive tackle | Linebacker | Cornerback | Safety

Today we'll look at the specialists. (All money figures via OverTheCap.)

Jake Elliott

Through his first three seasons with the Eagles, Jake Elliott has been consistent, hitting roughly 84 percent of his field goal attempts each season:

2017: 26/31 (83.9 percent) 2018: 26/31 (83.9 percent) 2019: 22/26 (84.6 percent)

In 2019, Elliott didn't miss a field goal attempt until Week 13 in Miami, and he would go on to miss four field goals in a four-game stretch. He did go 5/5 to close the season against the Giants Week 17 and the Seahawks in the playoffs.

In November, during his perfect field goal streak, Elliott signed a five-year contract extension worth $19,308,100 in new money. He is only the 13th highest paid kicker in the NFL on an average annual value basis. That was an outstanding deal for the Eagles, given the struggles of other teams around the league that have had trouble finding a reliable kicker.

On the whole, Elliott is right around the middle of the pack in terms of field goal percentage, which is fine for a kicker in a cold weather city who never misses the pressure kicks.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:





Cameron Johnston

Johnston was ninth in punting average (46.4) and eighth in net average (42.3). He'll be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, which means he cannot negotiate with other teams. The Eagles can tender him for peanuts, which they will, and he'll remain with the team.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:





Rick Lovato

In November, Lovato signed a four-year contract extension worth $4.525 million in new money, and he made the Pro Bowl!

Can't do magic, though. He does keep the tidiest locker in the Eagles' locker room.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:





#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

"Stay" means stay (duh), "go" means go (duh, again), while "camp" means that I think they'll be at Eagles training camp this year, but do not yet have a firm grip on a roster spot in 2020.





Position 1 2 3 4 QB Carson Wentz (stay) Josh McCown (go) Nate Sudfeld (stay) RB Miles Sanders (stay) Jordan Howard (stay) Darren Sproles (go) Corey Clement (camp) RB (cont.) Boston Scott (stay) Elijah Holyfield (camp) WR Alshon Jeffery (go) DeSean Jackson (stay) Nelson Agholor (go) J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (stay) WR (cont.) Greg Ward (camp) Robert Davis (camp) Deontay Burnett (camp) Shelton Gibson (camp) TE Zach Ertz (stay) Dallas Goedert (stay) Josh Perkins (camp) Richard Rodgers (camp) OT Jason Peters (go) Lane Johnson (stay) Andre Dillard (stay) Halapoulivaati Vaitai (go) OT (cont.) Jordan Mailata (camp) OG Brandon Brooks (stay) Isaac Seumalo (stay) Matt Pryor (stay) Sua Opeta (camp) C Jason Kelce (stay) Nate Herbig (camp) DE Brandon Graham (stay) Derek Barnett (stay) Josh Sweat (stay) Vinny Curry (stay) DE (cont.) Genard Avery (stay) Shareef Miller (camp) Joe Ostman (camp) Daeshon Hall (camp) DT Fletcher Cox (stay) Malik Jackson (stay) Timmy Jernigan (go) Hassan Ridgeway (stay) DT (cont.) Anthony Rush (camp) Bruce Hector (camp) LB Nigel Bradham (stay) Kamu Grugier-Hill (go) Nate Gerry (stay) T.J. Edwards (stay) LB (cont.) Alex Singleton (camp) Duke Riley (stay) CB Jalen Mills (stay) Ronald Darby (go) Avonte Maddox (stay) Rasul Douglas (stay) CB (cont.) Sidney Jones (stay) Cre'Von LeBlanc (stay) Craig James (camp) S Malcolm Jenkins (stay) Rodney McLeod (go) Marcus Epps (camp) Rudy Ford (camp) ST Jake Elliott (stay) Cameron Johnston (stay) Rick Lovato (stay) HC/OC/DC GM

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader