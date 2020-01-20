More Sports:

January 20, 2020

Eagles stay or go: Specialists

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
9_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jake_Elliott_credKateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott warming up before the team's wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2019 season is over, and there will be a lot of interesting decisions made on the players currently on the roster, more so than in most years. Let's take a position-by-position look at who will likely be back with the team in 2020, and who won't.

Previous stay or go positional analysis

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Tackle | Guard/center

Defensive end | Defensive tackle | Linebacker | Cornerback Safety

Today we'll look at the specialists. (All money figures via OverTheCap.)

Jake Elliott

Through his first three seasons with the Eagles, Jake Elliott has been consistent, hitting roughly 84 percent of his field goal attempts each season:

  1. 2017: 26/31 (83.9 percent)
  2. 2018: 26/31 (83.9 percent)
  3. 2019: 22/26 (84.6 percent)

In 2019, Elliott didn't miss a field goal attempt until Week 13 in Miami, and he would go on to miss four field goals in a four-game stretch. He did go 5/5 to close the season against the Giants Week 17 and the Seahawks in the playoffs.

In November, during his perfect field goal streak, Elliott signed a five-year contract extension worth $19,308,100 in new money. He is only the 13th highest paid kicker in the NFL on an average annual value basis. That was an outstanding deal for the Eagles, given the struggles of other teams around the league that have had trouble finding a reliable kicker.

On the whole, Elliott is right around the middle of the pack in terms of field goal percentage, which is fine for a kicker in a cold weather city who never misses the pressure kicks.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:


Cameron Johnston

Johnston was ninth in punting average (46.4) and eighth in net average (42.3). He'll be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, which means he cannot negotiate with other teams. The Eagles can tender him for peanuts, which they will, and he'll remain with the team.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:


Rick Lovato

In November, Lovato signed a four-year contract extension worth $4.525 million in new money, and he made the Pro Bowl!

Can't do magic, though. He does keep the tidiest locker in the Eagles' locker room.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:


MORE: Expect Eagles' coaching search to heat up this week at the Senior Bowl | NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Packers are dead | Mailbag: How many new starters will the Eagles have in 2020?

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

"Stay" means stay (duh), "go" means go (duh, again), while "camp" means that I think they'll be at Eagles training camp this year, but do not yet have a firm grip on a roster spot in 2020.

 Position
 QBCarson Wentz (stay) Josh McCown (go) Nate Sudfeld (stay)  
 RBMiles Sanders (stay) Jordan Howard (stay) Darren Sproles (go) Corey Clement (camp) 
 RB (cont.) Boston Scott (stay)Elijah Holyfield (camp)   
 WRAlshon Jeffery (go) DeSean Jackson (stay) Nelson Agholor (go) J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (stay) 
 WR (cont.) Greg Ward (camp)Robert Davis (camp) Deontay Burnett (camp) Shelton Gibson (camp) 
 TEZach Ertz (stay) Dallas Goedert (stay) Josh Perkins (camp) Richard Rodgers (camp) 
 OTJason Peters (go) Lane Johnson (stay) Andre Dillard (stay) Halapoulivaati Vaitai (go) 
 OT (cont.)Jordan Mailata (camp)    
 OGBrandon Brooks (stay) Isaac Seumalo (stay) Matt Pryor (stay) Sua Opeta (camp) 
 CJason Kelce (stay) Nate Herbig (camp)   
 DEBrandon Graham (stay) Derek Barnett (stay) Josh Sweat (stay) Vinny Curry (stay) 
 DE (cont.)Genard Avery (stay) Shareef Miller (camp) Joe Ostman (camp) Daeshon Hall (camp) 
 DTFletcher Cox (stay) Malik Jackson (stay) Timmy Jernigan (go) Hassan Ridgeway (stay) 
 DT (cont.)Anthony Rush (camp) Bruce Hector (camp)   
 LBNigel Bradham (stay) Kamu Grugier-Hill (go) Nate Gerry (stay) T.J. Edwards (stay) 
 LB (cont.)Alex Singleton (camp) Duke Riley (stay)   
 CBJalen Mills (stay) Ronald Darby (go) Avonte Maddox (stay) Rasul Douglas (stay) 
 CB (cont.)Sidney Jones (stay) Cre'Von LeBlanc (stay) Craig James (camp)  
 SMalcolm Jenkins (stay) Rodney McLeod (go) Marcus Epps (camp) Rudy Ford (camp) 
 STJake Elliott (stay) Cameron Johnston (stay) Rick Lovato (stay)  
 HC/OC/DC    
 GM    

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles stay or go

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Expect Eagles' coaching search to heat up this week at the Senior Bowl
1430922_Eagles_Lions_Doug_Pederson_Kate_Frese.jpg

Spotted lanternfly

Report: Spotted lanterfly infestation costs Pennsylvania $50 million a year
Spotted lanternfly costs Pennsylvania

Children's Health

USDA proposes plan to simplify school lunches — but is it healthy?
USDA simplifies lunch menu unhealthy

Eagles

Mailbag: How many new starters will the Eagles have in 2020?
1450922_Eagles_Lions_Nelson Agholor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Movies

'Bad Boys for Life' tops box office, earning second-highest opening ever for MLK weekend
Bad Boys for Life box office record

Family-Friendly

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved